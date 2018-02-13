WWE Mixed Match Challenge and 205 Live Winners, Grades and Reaction for Feb. 13

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's Mixed Match Challenge has given us some interesting combinations of male and female Superstars, but this week's show might feature the oddest pairing yet.

One of the biggest babyfaces in the company teamed with a villain when Bayley joined forces with Elias to battle the real-life couple of Lana and Rusev.

WWE has been building toward this match with some humorous video packages over the past few weeks, but only one team could advance to the next round of the tournament.

The cruiserweight division continued its own tourney this week with two more first-round matches in the Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

The United Kingdom division's Mark Andrews made his main roster debut this week against Akira Tozawa and friends Tony Nese and Drew Gulak battled in the second bout.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's Mixed Match Challenge and 205 Live.