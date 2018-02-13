Aly Raisman on SI Swimsuit Photos: Women Don't Have to Be Modest to Be Respected

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman will be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Sports Illustrated made it official with the following Instagram video featuring Raisman's shoot:

Raisman also posted about her involvement on Instagram:

Among the messages Raisman hoped to spread by being part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue was "women do not have to be modest to be respected."

As part of the shoot, Raisman had words and phrases written on her body that were important to her, including "survivor" and "fierce."

Raisman was one of several high-profile gymnasts—along with Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber—who said they were sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

The 23-year-old spoke during Nassar's sentencing hearing, which resulted in a sentence of 40 to 175 years in prison after Nassar pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with children under the age of 16.

Nassar was previously sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges, and he was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison on additional sexual assault charges.

Raisman was previously featured in the 2015 Body Issue by ESPN The Magazine.

The Needham, Massachusetts, native is one of the most decorated American gymnasts in Olympic history.

She has six Olympic medals to her credit, including two team gold and gold in the floor exercise at the 2012 London Games.

Raisman is also known for her fourth-place finish on Season 16 of Dancing With the Stars in 2013.