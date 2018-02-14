Olympic 2018 Results: How to View Live Updates for Wednesday Medal Tally

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Looking to keep track of the medal counts for the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea?

Look no further. Below, you'll find resources to keep up to speed on every medal handed out thus far, along with some of the storylines of the Winter Olympics to this point.

Storylines

Morry Gash/Associated Press

There has been no shortage of storylines from the United States thus far in these games. There's Chloe Kim, the 17-year-old snowboarder who won gold in the halfpipe and also has won social media for her food-related tweets during the Pyeongchang Games:

She wasn't the only 17-year-old American snowboarder to strike gold. Red Gerard took home the gold in the snowboarding men's slopestyle, while his family watched and partied, as Sean Gregory of Time described:

"A member of the Gerard clan showed up with a box filled with cans of Fitz beer, handing them out like Halloween candy. Various relatives and friends held up cardboard cutouts of Red's head and chanted his nicknames: 'Reggie! Reggie! Red-i-o! Red-i-o!' The Gerards milled among the crushed cans in the snow. 'They're the most polite hoodlums you'll ever meet,' says Ethel McGlynn, Conrad's first cousin, of her extended family. 'They're darling."'

Then there's Chris Mazdzer, who made history by becoming the first U.S. man to ever medal in luge, winning silver.

"It's crazy," he said, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. "Everything's the same until you come up that fourth run. ... You've been working your entire life for it. It's awesome to share that with everyone."

The United States women's hockey team, meanwhile, has handled Finland and Russia by a combined score of 8-1 as they seek to end Canada's stranglehold on the gold medal at the Winter Games. Those are a few of the highlights from a United States perspective in an Olympics that has often been as much about the politics as the sports themselves.

There was the cyberattack that hit the Games during the Opening Ceremony. The doping controversies that have rocked the Olympics in recent years struck again, as Japanese speed skater Kei Saito was banned from the Pyeongchang Games after testing positive for acetazolamide, which can be used to mask other banned substances.

North Korea's presence has been known. The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, was in attendance at the Games, an important moment, as BBC News elaborated upon:

"Ms. Kim and Mr. Kim Yong-nam made up the most senior delegation from the North to visit the South since the Korean War in the 1950s. The two states have never signed a peace treaty and are in a constant state of mutual distrust."

The BBC also noted she gave South Korea President Moon Jae-in a letter from her brother, extending to him an invitation to visit North Korea's capital, Pyongyang.

Then there was the following moment during the women's hockey tournament, per Max Jaeger of the New York Post:

"During the unified Korean women's hockey team game on Sunday, cheerleaders for the Hermit Kingdom waved flags depicting a unified peninsula, which include the controversial Dokdo Islands in the Sea of Japan to the east.

"South Korea controls the islands, but Japan and North Korea have also claimed sovereignty."

Jaeger added that the islands are so controversial South Korea removed a mention of them from a song played during its figure skaters' performance this weekend, as it did not want to offend Japan or politicize the event.

The Pyeongchang Games have been fascinating, both during the competitions themselves and in the events and moments supplying the context for the Games.