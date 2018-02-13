Report: Kam Chancellor Will Play in 2018 If Cleared from Neck Injury

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor reportedly will play in 2018 if he's medically cleared after suffering a neck injury during the 2017 season and has "no plans to retire (despite some murky social media posts)," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Rapoport added that Chancellor's $6.8 million salary for the 2018 season became fully guaranteed Feb. 9.

One of the social media posts Rapoport referenced came from Chancellor's Instagram account Jan. 26:

Chancellor, 29, appeared in nine games last season, registering 49 tackles and a forced fumble. The four-time Pro Bowler has been one of the game's top strong safeties, pairing with Earl Thomas to give Seattle the best safety duo in recent years.

His medical clearance remains up in the air, however. On Jan. 2, for instance, head coach Pete Carroll said both Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril would "have a hard time playing football again" after each suffered neck injuries, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, meanwhile, noted Chancellor is still undergoing tests on his neck but remains in good spirits.

"He's doing phenomenal," he said, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. "He and his wife are traveling around. They went to Italy. I think they're in New York at some fashion show. But he's in great spirits. He's healing up. Everything is testing and things like that. He has to go back and get an MRI every couple months, so there's not much he can do. It's not like there's any rehab you can do to heal it."