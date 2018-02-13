Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Target Max Meyer Tipped for Bayern Munich Move

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal could miss out on signing Max Meyer, with the Schalke 04 attacking midfielder reportedly set to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer.

A report from Italian source Tuttosport (h/t TalkSport.com) revealed Meyer will snub the Gunners. TalkSport also reported how the player wants to stay in Germany.

Meyer opting to join Die Roten would be a blow for Arsenal, since the north London club has been heavily linked with the playmaker recently. The Daily Star's David Woods revealed Gunners manager Arsene Wenger "is already working hard on persuading Meyer to join fellow German international Mesut Ozil at The Emirates."

It isn't the first time Meyer's name has been mentioned in connection with Arsenal. The Gunners reportedly considered making a move for the 22-year-old on deadline day of the January transfer window, according to German publication Bild (h/t Football.London's Tashan Deniran-Alleyne).

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Meyer fits the bill for the type of player Wenger loves to populate his midfield with. The Royal Blues' star uses the ball efficiently and intelligently as part of a game based on technique, vision and flair.

Those qualities are essential to the expansive and attractive, possession-based style Wenger always wants his team to play. The Frenchman would surely find a place for a schemer with Meyer's eye for a pass.

His best position might be as a deep-lying playmaker of sorts. Arsenal have lacked one of those since Santi Cazorla has been out injured.

Without Cazorla, the Gunners have struggled to control possession with the same fluency. The 33-year-old is aiming to return by 2019, per RTVE (h/t Sky Sports News), but 10 operations on a troubled ankle naturally put Cazorla's future in doubt.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

It hasn't helped Wenger has been unable to replace the Spaniard. Jack Wilshere offers similar skills but also struggles to avoid injury and is out of contract in the summer.

Meyer makes sense as a target, but Bayern have a habit of snapping up Germany's best talent ahead of other suitors. They did it last summer by acquiring playmaker Sebastian Rudy and defender Niklas Sule from Hoffenheim.

Recently, Die Roten secured a deal for another touted Schalke midfielder, Leon Goretzka, per the Press Association (h/t the Guardian).

Missing out on Meyer to Bayern would be a blow for Wenger, who remains under pressure while Arsenal have slipped to sixth in the Premier League.