2018 Westminster Dog Show: Top Highlights, Photos and Twitter Reaction

2018 Westminster Dog Show: Top Highlights, Photos and Twitter ReactionFebruary 13, 2018
The 142nd Westminster Dog Show is the sport's most prestigious event of the year, and this year, the level of competition continues to impress.
After Monday night's group competitions, a borzoi, pug bichon frise and a borde collie will now compete for the contest's top prize in New York City.
Featuring participants from 16 countries, including all 50 states, more than 2,800 dogs from 201 breeds showed up to New York over the two-day event to be a part of history.
Fox Sports Go will live-stream the competition from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
But before Tuesday night's crowning, let's take a look at some of the best highlights from the competition that dog lovers and owners can all enjoy.
Reaction
Biggie the pug was a star Monday night, warming the hearts of attendees and, more importantly, the judges:
FOX Sports @FOXSports
ICYMI: Biggie the Pug stole the show — and our hearts — as he won the #WKCDogShow Toy Group on Monday night. @WKCDOGS coverage continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET on @FS1, culminating in Best in Show! https://t.co/PMqfsFGpqH2018-2-13 18:01:04
While the Westminster Dog Show is a highly competitive event, it's hard for the dogs to not still show their owners some love before they take the stage to perform:
Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS
Good luck kisses before heading into the ring. #WKCDogShow https://t.co/ebCEJBUDZs2018-2-13 15:13:45
Lucy, a borzoi, won the hound group competition on Monday to become the fifth borzoi to win in the contest since 1930, according to Westminster Kennel Club data.
Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS
Lucy the #Borzoi and Handler Valerie Nunes earlier today at the Breed Judging. #WKCDogShow https://t.co/GcOsWZeF8b2018-2-13 01:22:00
Heart, a Labrador retriever, won the obedience championship for the third consecutive year. I guess this retreiver sure showed a lot of "heart" to the judges:
Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS
The winner of the #WKCDogShow 3rd Annual Masters Obedience Championship is Hart the Labrador Retriever. This is Hart's third time winning the Obedience Championship. https://t.co/oAXIjWA0gv2018-2-13 17:45:33
For all the hype surrounding Lucy and Biggie, it's important not to sleep on Slick, who won the Herding Group on Monday night:
Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS
Slick! #WKCDogShow https://t.co/MjIF9Ixi8B2018-2-13 04:23:14
You can see how things turned out on the judges' scorecards for the individual and breed judging here.
Although judges and referees are often criticized in their respective sports, perhaps no job is more difficult than judging dogs against one another.
Charles Curtis @bycharlescurtis
Spoke to a @WKCDOGS judge about the pressures of judging Best in Show at MSG ... and it can be tough when you're sequestered until showtime. https://t.co/4iCfTSoFLH #westminsterdogshow #WKCDogShow2018-2-13 18:06:06
It's hard for anyone not to get into the Westminster Dog Show each year. After all, who doesn't love dogs? Even ESPN's Darren Rovell is getting in on the action, predicting this year's Best in Show winner: Flynn.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
My bet for “Best In Show” at the Westminster Dog Show is Flynn. If I’m right, would be the first Bichon Frise to win show since 2001. https://t.co/fff9gVW7d12018-2-12 23:36:51
Flynn is Rovell's predicted winner but only after it was revealed that Fanucci, one of the year's favorites to win it all, had to pull out of the competition at the 11th hour.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
BREAKING: Fanucci, one of the favorites to win Best In Show, is out at the Westminster Dog Show after a hematoma in his left ear caused it to flop. Ownership team decided not to show him. https://t.co/DFDfircx2i2018-2-12 13:28:43
But hey, he's still a winner in our books—as are all the dogs who participated in this year's competition. Just look at those faces!
In all seriousness, however, the competition for Best in Show will come down to the wire this year between Flynn, Biggie, Lucy and Slick.
