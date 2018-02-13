2018 Westminster Dog Show: Top Highlights, Photos and Twitter Reaction

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The 142nd Westminster Dog Show is the sport's most prestigious event of the year, and this year, the level of competition continues to impress.

After Monday night's group competitions, a borzoi, pug bichon frise and a borde collie will now compete for the contest's top prize in New York City.

Featuring participants from 16 countries, including all 50 states, more than 2,800 dogs from 201 breeds showed up to New York over the two-day event to be a part of history.

Fox Sports Go will live-stream the competition from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

But before Tuesday night's crowning, let's take a look at some of the best highlights from the competition that dog lovers and owners can all enjoy.

Reaction

Biggie the pug was a star Monday night, warming the hearts of attendees and, more importantly, the judges:

While the Westminster Dog Show is a highly competitive event, it's hard for the dogs to not still show their owners some love before they take the stage to perform:

Lucy, a borzoi, won the hound group competition on Monday to become the fifth borzoi to win in the contest since 1930, according to Westminster Kennel Club data.

Heart, a Labrador retriever, won the obedience championship for the third consecutive year. I guess this retreiver sure showed a lot of "heart" to the judges:

For all the hype surrounding Lucy and Biggie, it's important not to sleep on Slick, who won the Herding Group on Monday night:

You can see how things turned out on the judges' scorecards for the individual and breed judging here.

Although judges and referees are often criticized in their respective sports, perhaps no job is more difficult than judging dogs against one another.

It's hard for anyone not to get into the Westminster Dog Show each year. After all, who doesn't love dogs? Even ESPN's Darren Rovell is getting in on the action, predicting this year's Best in Show winner: Flynn.

Flynn is Rovell's predicted winner but only after it was revealed that Fanucci, one of the year's favorites to win it all, had to pull out of the competition at the 11th hour.

But hey, he's still a winner in our books—as are all the dogs who participated in this year's competition. Just look at those faces!

In all seriousness, however, the competition for Best in Show will come down to the wire this year between Flynn, Biggie, Lucy and Slick.