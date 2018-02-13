LeBron James on Trae Young Entering 2018 NBA Draft: 'He Better Go Pro'

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

When asked Tuesday about sensational Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James stressed that Young's impending 2018 NBA draft decision should be a no-brainer.

As seen in this video courtesy of ESPN (h/t Ryne Nelson of Slam Online), James scoffed at the idea that Young could return for his sophomore season:

"What decision? That ain't no decision," James said. "That's like saying my waking up this morning—that ain't no decision. Brushing my teeth—that ain't no decision. He better go pro."

The 19-year-old Young has been a revelation for the Sooners this season and is a heavy favorite to win the Naismith College Player of the Year award.

Young is averaging a ridiculous 29.5 points, 9.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Norman, Oklahoma, native has almost singlehandedly kept the Sooners in many games, and in December, he tied the NCAA single-game record with 22 assists against Northwestern State.

In January, LeBron told reporters Young is a "very special player."

Young has produced well beyond expectations this season and put himself in the conversation to be a high lottery pick if he enters the 2018 NBA draft.

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated listed Young as the No. 6 overall player in the class this month, and NBADraft.net projects the Phoenix Suns to select him with the No. 5 overall pick.