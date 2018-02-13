Cavaliers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Has No Love for LeBron James After Lakers Trade

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas reportedly felt LeBron James "talked down to him" during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chris Broussard of Fox Sports 1 discussed the situation Tuesday during an appearance on Undisputed:

The Cavs dealt Thomas to the Lakers as part of Cleveland's massive roster shake-up ahead of last Thursday's NBA trade deadline. He ended up playing just 15 games with the organization after arriving as part of the offseason's blockbuster Kyrie Irving swap with the Boston Celtics.

The 29-year-old Washington native missed a couple of months with a hip injury, which he suffered during the 2016-17 playoffs. He threw shade toward the Cavaliers when discussing the recovery Monday, per Ryan Ward of Clutch Points.

"I mean, this is the first real practice I had all year," Thomas said. "Let's see how my hip responds tomorrow with the soreness and things like that, but I'm here. I'm here and I'm happy. Got my joy back and I'm ready to put on a show for the Lakers."

Meanwhile, James has sounded an optimistic tone about the Cavs' moves following a prolonged slump, but he insisted last week that wasn't a slight to his former teammates.

"It's not about what the other guys didn't bring or what these guys bring," James told reporters. "We're all professionals, and we were happy with the guys that we had, and we're going to [be] happy with the guys that we have now. That's the way the league is, it's a business. There's no shade on anybody."

The Cavaliers scored an impressive 121-99 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday in their first game with their new roster additions on the floor.

Thomas also made an immediate impact in his L.A. debut, tallying 22 points and six assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 130-123 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.