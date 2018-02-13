LeBron James Producing Reboot of 'House Party' Movie Franchise

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, are "producing a new House Party, which will revive the Kid 'n Play-fronted New Line comedy franchise that started in 1990 and was followed by sequels in 1991 and 1994," according to Tatiana Siegel of The Hollywood Reporter.



"This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie," James told Siegel. "Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable."

Atlanta's Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori are writing the screenplay. As for a cameo from James?

"There's no plan for it now, but he’s a fantastic actor, and if he wants a role, Stephen will find a great role to put him in," Carter noted.

James teased at the possibility while speaking with reporters on Tuesday, however, per Joey Morona of Cleveland.com:

"Listen, it's fun, it's an honor when I got the opportunity to produce it, reboot the whole movie, man. I had so much fun as a kid watching that movie. When I was growing up as a youngster I was like, 'Man, I hope I get an opportunity to throw one of these house parties, where it's just a lot of fun, a lot of joking around, dancing, people just having a good time.'

"We're going to have a lot of fun with it. I maybe even make a cameo in it, but we'll see."

SpringHill is keeping its plate full. As Siegel noted, the company is also producing "Netflix’s limited series about entrepreneur and activist Madam C.J. Walker, starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer; Starz’s docuseries Warriors of Liberty City, about a Florida youth football team that has produced more than 40 NFL players; and NBC game show The Wall, which just wrapped its second season."

As for the Space Jam remake, well, that's "a ways off," Carter revealed.