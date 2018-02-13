Kristaps Porzingis Underwent Successful Surgery on ACL Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 6: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks is helped by members of the Knicks medical staff after tearing his ACL in his left knee during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 6, 2018 at Madison Square Garden Center in New York City. Bucks won 103-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced Tuesday that superstar Kristaps Porzingis underwent "successful surgery today to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery."

Head coach Jeff Hornacek spoke about the 22-year-old forward's road to recovery, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com:

Porzingis was averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest this season and was selected to the All-Star Game. Since his Feb. 6 injury, the Knicks have lost four in a row, part of a seven-game losing streak that has put any playoff aspirations on life support.

"He's of course really sad because he wanted to be out there so bad with us," Enes Kanter said Saturday, per Begley. "But I think at the same time he's staying really positive. Like, 'Man, I just want to get my surgery done early so I can just start getting my rehab and I can come back and play.' I think he's going to come back even stronger because he's really hungry."

Porzingis missed a total of 26 games in his first two seasons, though he suffered nothing as significant as his recent setback. Given the expected nine- to 12-month recovery for an ACL injury, Porzingis almost assuredly won't be back to start next season and may not return until 2019. 

The Knicks, in turn, are likely headed back to the lottery. The silver lining to any stretch-run struggles is the improved odds of landing another young talent in the draft to complement the young Latvian.

