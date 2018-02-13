Chase Utley Reportedly Signs Contract to Return to Dodgers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Veteran second baseman Chase Utley reportedly re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The 39-year-old Utley has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Dodgers after playing 12-plus years for the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 127 games last season, Utley hit .236 with eight home runs, 34 RBI and six stolen bases. He primarily appeared at second base but also played 17 contests at first base and was a designated hitter on three occasions during interleague play.

L.A. traded for Utley during the 2015 season after his long, successful Philadelphia run.

During his time with the Phillies, he was a six-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger award winner and one-time World Series champion.

He also finished eighth or better in the National League MVP voting on three occasions.

Perhaps Utley's greatest asset is his big-game experience, as he has appeared in 68 postseason contests.

In terms of regular-season success, Utley boasts a career batting average of .276 with 258 home runs and 1,011 RBI.

Utley will likely serve as a backup to second baseman Logan Forsythe and first baseman Cody Bellinger in 2018.