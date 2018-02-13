Ravens vs. Bears Officially Scheduled for 2018 Hall of Fame Game

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears in the 2018 Hall of Fame Game.

The contest will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Considering the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, which will be enshrined Aug. 4, the matchup is fitting.

Longtime Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is part of it, as is former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.

This will mark Baltimore's first appearance in the preseason opener, while the Bears have already played in it on four occasions.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's official website, Chicago is 4-0 in its Hall of Fame Game history.

The 2016 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers was cancelled because of poor field conditions, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-18 in 2017.

The 2018 Hall of Fame Game will be the 54th edition of the preseason showcase.