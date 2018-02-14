Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch for on Day 6

0 of 8

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Thanks to the windy weather earlier in the week, we'll have not one but two Alpine skiing events Wednesday.

We think. The weather is supposed to calm down long enough to get a few runs in. That would be nice. It's one thing for high wind to wipe out a downhill or a ski jump. It's another when we see a slalom and a biathlon event postponed.

So we should see Mikaela Shiffrin on Wednesday night in the U.S. (Thursday morning in South Korea).

Team USA also will be out to end those pesky medal droughts in biathlon and women's cross-country skiing.

Pairs skating wraps up with the free skate. Luge continues with the team relay, running for only the second time in the Olympics. We'll have more medals at stake in men's speedskating and men's snowboard cross, and early runs in men's skeleton and women's aerials.

And we'll have full days in curling and hockey, though the U.S. men's hockey team has the day off.

To watch live Olympics coverage in real time, including the highlighted events detailed below, you can visit NBC's Olympics site. Reminder: South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Eastern time, so an event that takes place Thursday morning in Pyeongchang will be on Wednesday night in the U.S.