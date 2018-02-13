WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 13

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 13February 13, 2018
The journey to Fastlane 2018 winded and veered on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown.
What began as Dolph Ziggler battling Baron Corbin for a chance to get added to the pay-per-view's WWE Championship match morphed into something more complex and more chaotic. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attempted to derail both men's title hopes before ending up being the springboard for those Superstars into the Fastlane main event.
Corbin knocked off KO. Ziggler defeated Zayn.
And now both The Showoff and The Lone Wolf will battle in a Fatal 5-Way for the WWE title against AJ Styles on March 11.
Elsewhere on the show, Bobby Roode's open challenge didn't go as planned, Charlotte Flair earned another win and Big E crammed pancakes into his craw.
Read on for a full breakdown of SmackDown in Bakersfield, California, as the build toward Fastlane rolled on.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Disrupt Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin
- Owens gives Ziggler a sarcastic slow clap.
- "Come on, Showoff!"—Owens to Ziggler.
Before Corbin could make it to the ring, Owens and Zayn ambushed him backstage. The heels then chased down Ziggler in the stands. The Showoff fought back but ended up out cold on the floor.
Corbin emerged to slug it out with KO and Zayn on the entrance ramp only to fall once more.
Result
Match never begins.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Thanks to this all being heel-on-heel violence, it didn't resonate as much as it would have with some babyfaces involved. Still, Owens and Zayn's attack was an unexpected narrative twist.
Seeing Owens and Zayn look like vicious predators rather than whiners and cowards is a welcome sight. They came off as mighty dangerous here and actually upending the brand rather than talking about it.
Charlotte Flair vs. Sarah Logan
- "You never headbutt a Samoan, and you never chop a Flair."—Corey Graves.
- Logan hits Flair with double flying knees.
- Flair spikes Logan on the mat with Natural Selection.
Becky Lynch and Naomi arrived to accompany Flair against Sarah Logan.
Early on, Logan was able to mat wrestle her way to gain the advantage. Flair bounced back but soon found herself in The Riott Squad member's grip again.
After taking a ton of punishment, Flair hit Natural Selection to get the victory.
Result
Flair wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
This match was all about showcasing Logan, who dominated throughout. Despite the loss, she was the star, a merciless bruiser who had the champion reeling.
The physical contest got better toward the end, but the two Superstars' chemistry with each other sputtered during its first half.
The story of Flair going after each member of The Riott Squad is the most the champ has had to work with in weeks. It would be more powerful, though, if the faction had been more unstoppable beforehand. Flair's victory in this tale feels inevitable.
Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens
- Corbin punches Owens off the second rope with an explosive right hand.
- Corbin misses and charges into the ring steps.
- Corbin flips Owens over with a running clothesline.
Shane McMahon announced that Ziggler would take on Zayn while Corbin faced Owens. If either The Showoff or The Lone Wolf won, they would be added to the WWE Championship match at Fastlane.
Corbin, despite not being 100 percent, went right after Owens. A slugfest ensued.
When the match moved to the outside, KO took over, focusing on his ribs.
After trading power moves and high-impact offense, Corbin came out on top. The End of Days put away The Prizefighter.
Result
Corbin wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
This is the best Corbin has looked since joining SmackDown. His offense popped. He and Owens clicked in a big way.
Had this gone on longer, these two would have likely put on something special.
Corbin getting the clean win is quite the surprise. WWE has been wildly inconsistent with how it presents the big man. For the moment, he's suddenly teeming with momentum en route to a WWE title match.
Bobby Roode United States Championship Open Challenge
- "I don't give a damn about any Top 10 list, and I never will."—Orton.
- Orton nails Samir Singh with an RKO.
Roode talked about surpassing John Cena as United States champ by continuing the open challenge tradition. He made reference to Randy Orton attacking him last week.
And it was The Viper himself who answered the challenge.
Jinder Mahal, though, came out to say his piece. He mocked Orton for being lower than him on the SmackDown Top 10 list. Bickering led to a brawl where Mahal ended up standing over two fallen foes.
Result
The match never starts.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
What could have been a show-anchoring title match turned into a talking segment that dragged. There was a chance here to further connect with Roode by seeing him survive a huge test.
We did, though, see the first signs of the Top 10 list working its way into the show's storylines. That's the right direction to go. But Orton dismissing the importance of the list is counterproductive.
The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable
- Big E dons a bib and rubber gloves.
- "Riddle me this? Who even wants to see you two as champions?"—Woods.
- "Don't you touch our cakes!"—Big E.
- Gable floors Kingston with a rolling kick.
- Benjamin slugs Woods outside the ring.
The New Day celebrated Fat Tuesday by Big E attempting to break the record for eating pancakes. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable interrupted to scoff at them.
In the midst of the teams trashing each other, Gable and Benjamin began to throw the pancakes on the mat. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had to hold Big E back.
Kingston and Big E then went to work in the ring as the match officially began.
Gable and Benjamin were able to keep Kingston in their corner, wearing down the high-flyer. Big E responded with a flurry of suplexes. In the chaos that followed, The New Day took advantage and delivered Midnight Hour to score a three-count.
Result
The New Day wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
A fun, brief tag team match followed some trademark New Day silliness. The bout never kicked into highest gear, as WWE is likely saving something for future PPVs.
Props to The New Day for making just about anything entertaining, including a powerhouse stuffing his mouth with breakfast food. The trio, though, needs more of a direction, more of an incentive than two jerks ruining their pancakes.
Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler
- "I want to main-event WrestleMania, and I'll be damned if I don't walk in there as WWE champion."—Ziggler.
- Ziggler dropkicks Zayn out of the air.
- Zayn forearms Ziggler off the ring apron.
- Zayn hits an Exploder Suplex from the top rope.
The Bludgeon Brothers destroyed a TV screen playing a promo from The Usos.
Backstage, Renee Young interviewed Ziggler. Later, Zayn told Owens that "there is no we" when it comes to the WWE title match.
Ziggler had Zayn on the run as the match began. The former NXT champ was able to take over with a methodical offense.
The Showoff thought he had the match won with a Zig Zag, but Zayn kicked out just in time. It took a superkick instead to keep Zayn down.
Result
Ziggler wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
WWE went with the simple way to explain why Ziggler relinquished his U.S. title.
He's on the hunt for bigger things, and it's WrestleMania marquee or bust for him. That's a goal that will light a fire under him at least until falls at Fastlane.
The night's best match saw a re-energized Ziggler clash with a fiery Zayn. The rivals jelled extremely well together. This is a pairing WWE has to come back to before long.
The WWE title scene is suddenly crowded and messy, though. The show hasn't shown itself capable of handling this many moving parts of late.