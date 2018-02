WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 13 0 of 6 Credit: WWE.com The journey to Fastlane 2018 winded and veered on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown. What began as Dolph Ziggler battling Baron Corbin for a chance to get added to the pay-per-view's WWE Championship match morphed into something more complex and more chaotic. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attempted to derail both men's title hopes before ending up being the springboard for those Superstars into the Fastlane main event. Corbin knocked off KO. Ziggler defeated Zayn. And now both The Showoff and The Lone Wolf will battle in a Fatal 5-Way for the WWE title against AJ Styles on March 11. Elsewhere on the show, Bobby Roode's open challenge didn't go as planned, Charlotte Flair earned another win and Big E crammed pancakes into his craw. Read on for a full breakdown of SmackDown in Bakersfield, California, as the build toward Fastlane rolled on.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Disrupt Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin 1 of 6 Before Corbin could make it to the ring, Owens and Zayn ambushed him backstage. The heels then chased down Ziggler in the stands. The Showoff fought back but ended up out cold on the floor. Corbin emerged to slug it out with KO and Zayn on the entrance ramp only to fall once more. Result Match never begins. Memorable Moments and Quotes Owens gives Ziggler a sarcastic slow clap.

"Come on, Showoff!"—Owens to Ziggler. Grade B- Analysis Thanks to this all being heel-on-heel violence, it didn't resonate as much as it would have with some babyfaces involved. Still, Owens and Zayn's attack was an unexpected narrative twist. Seeing Owens and Zayn look like vicious predators rather than whiners and cowards is a welcome sight. They came off as mighty dangerous here and actually upending the brand rather than talking about it.

Charlotte Flair vs. Sarah Logan 2 of 6 Becky Lynch and Naomi arrived to accompany Flair against Sarah Logan. Early on, Logan was able to mat wrestle her way to gain the advantage. Flair bounced back but soon found herself in The Riott Squad member's grip again. After taking a ton of punishment, Flair hit Natural Selection to get the victory. Result Flair wins via pinfall. Memorable Moments and Quotes "You never headbutt a Samoan, and you never chop a Flair."—Corey Graves.

Logan hits Flair with double flying knees.

Flair spikes Logan on the mat with Natural Selection. Grade C+ Analysis This match was all about showcasing Logan, who dominated throughout. Despite the loss, she was the star, a merciless bruiser who had the champion reeling. The physical contest got better toward the end, but the two Superstars' chemistry with each other sputtered during its first half. The story of Flair going after each member of The Riott Squad is the most the champ has had to work with in weeks. It would be more powerful, though, if the faction had been more unstoppable beforehand. Flair's victory in this tale feels inevitable.

Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens 3 of 6 Credit: WWE.com Shane McMahon announced that Ziggler would take on Zayn while Corbin faced Owens. If either The Showoff or The Lone Wolf won, they would be added to the WWE Championship match at Fastlane. Corbin, despite not being 100 percent, went right after Owens. A slugfest ensued. When the match moved to the outside, KO took over, focusing on his ribs. After trading power moves and high-impact offense, Corbin came out on top. The End of Days put away The Prizefighter. Result Corbin wins via pinfall. Memorable Moments and Quotes Corbin punches Owens off the second rope with an explosive right hand.

Corbin misses and charges into the ring steps.

Corbin flips Owens over with a running clothesline. Grade B+ Analysis This is the best Corbin has looked since joining SmackDown. His offense popped. He and Owens clicked in a big way. Had this gone on longer, these two would have likely put on something special. Corbin getting the clean win is quite the surprise. WWE has been wildly inconsistent with how it presents the big man. For the moment, he's suddenly teeming with momentum en route to a WWE title match.

Bobby Roode United States Championship Open Challenge 4 of 6 Credit: WWE.com Roode talked about surpassing John Cena as United States champ by continuing the open challenge tradition. He made reference to Randy Orton attacking him last week. And it was The Viper himself who answered the challenge. Jinder Mahal, though, came out to say his piece. He mocked Orton for being lower than him on the SmackDown Top 10 list. Bickering led to a brawl where Mahal ended up standing over two fallen foes. Result The match never starts. Memorable Moments and Quotes "I don't give a damn about any Top 10 list, and I never will."—Orton.

Orton nails Samir Singh with an RKO. Grade C- Analysis What could have been a show-anchoring title match turned into a talking segment that dragged. There was a chance here to further connect with Roode by seeing him survive a huge test. We did, though, see the first signs of the Top 10 list working its way into the show's storylines. That's the right direction to go. But Orton dismissing the importance of the list is counterproductive.

The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable 5 of 6 Credit: WWE.com The New Day celebrated Fat Tuesday by Big E attempting to break the record for eating pancakes. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable interrupted to scoff at them. In the midst of the teams trashing each other, Gable and Benjamin began to throw the pancakes on the mat. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had to hold Big E back. Kingston and Big E then went to work in the ring as the match officially began. Gable and Benjamin were able to keep Kingston in their corner, wearing down the high-flyer. Big E responded with a flurry of suplexes. In the chaos that followed, The New Day took advantage and delivered Midnight Hour to score a three-count. Result The New Day wins via pinfall. Memorable Moments and Quotes Big E dons a bib and rubber gloves.

"Riddle me this? Who even wants to see you two as champions?"—Woods.

"Don't you touch our cakes!" —Big E.

Gable floors Kingston with a rolling kick.



Benjamin slugs Woods outside the ring. Grade B Analysis A fun, brief tag team match followed some trademark New Day silliness. The bout never kicked into highest gear, as WWE is likely saving something for future PPVs. Props to The New Day for making just about anything entertaining, including a powerhouse stuffing his mouth with breakfast food. The trio, though, needs more of a direction, more of an incentive than two jerks ruining their pancakes.