Olympic 2018 Results: Medal Winners, Top Scores from Tuesday's Early Events

Andy Wong/Associated Press

It was another busy night in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as the Winter Olympics continued with the conclusion of seven more events.

Stateside, most of that was taking place in the morning's wee hours, so a quick recap is in order.

Here's a look at the full medal results from those early events:

Medal Winners

Alpine Skiing: Men's Combined

Gold: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

Silver: Alexis Pinturault (France)

Bronze: Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France)

Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Individual Sprint

Gold: Stina Nilsson (Sweden)

Silver: Maiken Caspersen Falla (Norway)

Bronze: Yulia Belorukova (Olympic Athlete from Russia)

Cross-Country Skiing: Men's Individual Sprint

Gold: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (Norway)

Silver: Federico Pellegrino (Italy)

Bronze: Alexander Bolshunov (Olympic Athlete from Russia)

Curling: Mixed Doubles

Gold: Canada

Silver: Switzerland

Bronze: Olympic Athletes from Russia

Luge: Women's Singles

Gold: Natalie Geisenberger (Germany)

Silver: Dajana Eitberger (Germany)

Bronze: Alex Gough (Canada)

Short Track: Women's 500m

Gold: Arianna Fontana (Italy)

Silver: Yara van Kerkhof (Netherlands)

Bronze: Kim Boutin (Canada)

Speed Skating: Men's 1500m

Gold: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands)

Silver: Patrick Roest (Netherlands)

Bronze: Min Seok Kim (Republic of Korea)

Top Scores

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

In Alpine skiing, Marcel Hirscher of Austria (2 minutes, 6.52 seconds) finally added Olympic gold to an impressive resume that includes six straight World Cup titles, taking top honors in the combined slalom. His only previous medal was a silver in slalom during the 2014 Games.

American Ted Ligety—the 2006 gold-medal winner in the event—was the highest U.S. finisher in fifth.

Sweden's Stina Nilsson won the women's cross-country sprint event with a time of three minutes, 3.84 seconds. That was good for a margin of victory of just over three seconds.

2014 gold-medal winner Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway took silver, while U.S. medal hopeful Jessie Diggins finished a distant sixth.



On the men's side, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway took home gold in three minutes, 5.75 seconds, edging out Federico Pellegrino (plus-1.34) and Alexander Bolshunov (plus-1.36).

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Mixed-doubles curling—a new event at this year's Games—wrapped up with a decisive 10-3 victory over Switzerland for Canadians John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes. The Olympic Athletes from Russia won the bronze medal with an 8-4 win over Norway.

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany defended her gold medal in women's singles luge, and her teammate Dajana Eitberger joined her on the podium with silver.

American Erin Hamlin—the bronze-medal winner in 2014—finished eighth.

Arianna Fontana gave Italy its first gold of the Games with a win in women's 500 meters short track.

Meanwhile, Netherlands picked up its fourth gold with a victory from Kjeld Nuis in the men's 1500 meters speed skate. They trail only Germany (five) in gold medals.

Results courtesy of NBCOlympics.com.