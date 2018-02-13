Kjeld Nuis Wins 1500m Speedskating Gold Medal at 2018 Winter Olympics

Kjeld Nuis Wins 1500m Speedskating Gold Medal at 2018 Winter OlympicsFebruary 13, 2018
Kjeld Nuis claimed the gold medal in the men's 1,500-metre speedskating event on Tuesday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Nuis finished with a time of one minute, 44.01 seconds, putting him 0.85 seconds ahead of Netherlands compatriot Patrick Roest.
Local favourite Kim Min Seok took the bronze with a time of 1:44.93.
Eurosport Nederland shared the end of Nuis' winning run:
Eurosport Nederland @Eurosport_NL
. @KjeldNuis verbeterd de tijd van Roest! #OS2018 #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics https://t.co/mcNeCtv3TX2018-2-13 12:24:39
Roest had set the early tempo with a 1:44.86:
Eurosport Nederland @Eurosport_NL
Patrick Roest finisht met een ongelofelijk snelle tijd! 1:44,86. Is dit goed voor het podium? #OS2018 #PyeongChang2018 @nl_olympics https://t.co/65z9T5l8tJ2018-2-13 11:21:07
The Dutchman topped the standings 2.47 seconds ahead of previous leader Alexis Contin, and he remained in the lead past the halfway point until Nuis' run.
Meanwhile, defending champion Zbigniew Brodka missed out on a medal:
ISU Speed Skating @ISU_Speed
Olympic champion Zbigniew Brodka will be dethroned in the 1500m. He set the 4th time after 11 pairs. #PyeongChang2018 #speedskating2018-2-13 12:04:18
Sochi 2014 silver medallist Koen Verweij didn't have the run he hoped for, either, with his time of 1:46.26 only narrowly placing him above Brodka in 11th.
For the USA, Joey Mantia was the strongest representative, with his 1:45.86 earning him eighth place. Brian Hansen finished 15th, while Shani Davis came 19th.
Can Shaun White Post 💯 in the Pipe Tonight?