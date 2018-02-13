Kjeld Nuis Wins 1500m Speedskating Gold Medal at 2018 Winter Olympics

ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

Kjeld Nuis claimed the gold medal in the men's 1,500-metre speedskating event on Tuesday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Nuis finished with a time of one minute, 44.01 seconds, putting him 0.85 seconds ahead of Netherlands compatriot Patrick Roest.

Local favourite Kim Min Seok took the bronze with a time of 1:44.93.

Eurosport Nederland shared the end of Nuis' winning run:

Roest had set the early tempo with a 1:44.86:

The Dutchman topped the standings 2.47 seconds ahead of previous leader Alexis Contin, and he remained in the lead past the halfway point until Nuis' run.

Meanwhile, defending champion Zbigniew Brodka missed out on a medal:

Sochi 2014 silver medallist Koen Verweij didn't have the run he hoped for, either, with his time of 1:46.26 only narrowly placing him above Brodka in 11th.

For the USA, Joey Mantia was the strongest representative, with his 1:45.86 earning him eighth place. Brian Hansen finished 15th, while Shani Davis came 19th.