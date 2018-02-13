Natalie Geisenberger Wins Luge Gold Medal at Winter Olympics 2018

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany won gold in the women's luge singles at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Geisenberger led the event from her first run to the last, and her victory ensured the women's luge singles gold has now remained in German hands for 20 years.

Dajana Eitberger and Alex Gough collected silver and bronze on behalf of Germany and Canada, respectively, after Tatjana Huefner surprisingly failed to round out a German one-two-three on the podium.

Here's a look at the updated medal standings after Tuesday's women's luge final:

Geisenberger has been an imperious presence in the women's luge in recent years and came into these Olympics having won all six World Cups on offer since she clinched her first in the 2012-13 season.

The 30-year-old took gold at the Sochi Winter Olympics four years ago after finishing third in Vancouver in 2010, following compatriots Huefner, Sylke Otto and Silke Kraushaar as Germans who have won the gold since 1998.

After countrywoman Eitberger took the fastest time in Run 2, Geisenberger recorded her slowest time in the third with a mark of 46.280 seconds, albeit still the fastest in the field to keep her place ahead of the pack.

An error-free fourth run was all that was needed to tie up her second successive gold, and Geisenberger delivered with a final attempt of 46.498 seconds to wrap up first place:

Eitberger kept up a three-pronged assault from the Germans and temporarily held the lead after her fourth run of 46.448 seconds wrestled the top spot from Canada's Kimberley McRae heading into the embers of the final.

Another Canadian had her shot at the podium after McRae, and Alex Gough just about clinched her place in the top three after Huefner failed to run as fast as expected.

Sportsnet presenter Faizal Khamisa commemorated a Canadian first:

American Emily Sweeney was the only participant not to complete her fourth run after crashing in her final attempt. USA Luge provided details on Sweeney's condition:

"Emily was picked up and brought to the finish building where an initial examination was given by the medical staff. It was determined that, while feeling bruised and sore, she was OK."

Sweeney came off her sled and was tended to by medical personnel after sliding down the ice track but later said "I'm fine" while getting into an ambulance for further evaluation, per Paul Myerberg of USA Today.

Summer Britcher of the United States broke the track record in Monday's opening runs, but all that promise went out the window when she ricocheted to a miserable fourth-run time of 48.770 seconds, the slowest of any participant.

Austrian Madeleine Egle won't have had any major expectations coming to Pyeongchang but cemented a top-10 finish with a fourth run of 46.696 seconds, a remarkable achievement at only 19 years of age.