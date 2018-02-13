Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Every Winner from Tuesday Morning Events

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images

The battle for the top spot in the medal count at the 2018 Winter Olympics between Norway, the Netherlands and Canada heated up on Tuesday, with all three nations pulling an impressive haul.

Norway collected a pair of medals during Tuesday's competition across South Korea, including a gold in cross-country skiing.

As expected, the Dutch continued to assert their dominance on the speedskating oval with a gold and silver in the men's 1,500 meters, and they also pulled a silver out of the women's 500 meters in short-track speedskating.

Canada used one of its strong suits to reach double digits in the medal column, as it took home the mixed doubles curling title by way of a seven-point win over Switzerland.

Elsewhere across Pyeongchang, three individuals who have been at the top of their respective sports for quite some time added to their fantastic careers with gold medals.

Medal Count

Alpine Skiing

Men's Alpine Combined

Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

One of the kings of alpine skiing earned the first gold medal of his career in the opening event of alpine skiing in Pyeongchang.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher was seventh in the alpine combined competition after the downhill, and he surged into first place with a terrific run in the slalom.

The 28-year-old, who has dominated the World Cup circuit, downplayed the importance of capturing gold in the buildup to the Olympics, per Alan Abrahamson of NBC Olympics. He also admitted nothing was guaranteed even though he was the top-rated skier in the event

"You never can expect something, especially in ski racing. So many things have to come together to win a race," Hirscher said.

Hirscher could leave South Korea as one of the most decorated athletes at the Olympics, as he's the favorite for gold in a few other events.

Cross-Country Skiing

Women's Sprint Classic



Stina Nilsson (Sweden)

Stina Nilsson won Sweden's second gold in women's cross-country skiing in the sprint classic.

Nilsson finished off an arduous day of racing that featured four sprints around the course at the Alpensia Cross-Country Center with a dominant race in the final.

The 24-year-old won her first-career Olympic gold in a time of 3 minutes, 03.84 seconds, that was a full three seconds ahead of defending champion Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway.

Sweden's two golds in Pyeongchang have come in women's cross-country skiing, with Charlotte Kalla's win in the skiathlon being the other victory.

Men's Sprint Classic



Johannes Klaebo (Norway)

Norway's Johannes Klaebo blew away the field during the conclusion of a long day of cross-country sprinting at the Alpensia Cross-Country Center.

The 21-year-old, who has three World Cup wins in the event this season, created separation from the start of the race, as he left the other five racers to fight for silver and bronze.

Klaebo's margin of victory over Italy's Federico Pellegrino was 1:34 as he earned Norway's second cross-country gold in Pyeongchang.

The young Norwegian is only getting started with his medal haul in South Korea, as he could come away with wins in two team events and the 15-kilometer free later in the competition.

Curling

Mixed Doubles



Canada

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won the first mixed doubles curling competition for Canada in dominant fashion over Switzerland.

The Canadian duo opened the match with two points in the first end and broke away from the Swiss pairing of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios with a four-point third end.

Morris became the first male curler to win two Olympic gold medals after he took first place eight years ago in Vancouver, per Team Canada's official Twitter account:

The curling victory was just one of many highlights for Canada on Tuesday, as it took home bronze in short-track speedskating and luge as well.

The Canadians should contend for more medals in curling, as they are one of the favorites to win the men's and women's competitions.

Luge

Women's Singles



Natalie Geisenberger (Germany)

Natalie Geisenberger's gold-medal defense was never in doubt.

The German became a two-time Olympic champion as she led throughout the women's singles luge competition.

Geisenberger's win came one day after Felix Loch failed to defend his gold in the men's singles because of a tumultuous final run.

The victory by the 30-year-old extended Germany's winning streak in women's luge to six straight Olympics, a run that dates back to Nagano in 1998.

Geisenberger is the fourth German male or female to repeat in Olympic luge. Loch, Sylke Otto and Georg Hackl are the other three athletes to achieve the feat.

Short-Track Speedskating

Women's 500 Meters



Arianna Fontana (Italy)

In an event that always provides drama at the finish line, Italy's Arianna Fontana edged out South Korea's Choi Min-jeong to win the women's 500 meters.

The gold was the first for Fontana, who entered Pyeongchang with five Olympic medals, four of which were bronze.

Italy's first gold in Pyeongchang came at the expense of Choi, who was disqualified after a lengthy review. The South Korean set the Olympic record in the semifinal heats.

The flag-bearer for Italy at the opening ceremony gave the country its first gold of the Olympics. Italy has a silver from cross-country skiing and a bronze in biathlon, too.

Speedskating

Men's 1,500 Meters



Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands)

The Dutch stranglehold on the top of the speedskating podium got tighter on Tuesday, as Kjeld Nuis captured gold in the men's 1,500 meters.

Nuis recorded the top time of the event from the 14th of 18 heats at the Gangneung Oval. The 28-year-old, who won the 1,000 and 1,500 meters on the same ice at the 2017 World Championships, was six-hundredths of a second off the Olympic record with his winning time of 1:44.01.

The Olympics' official Twitter account captured the joy Nuis felt on the podium:

Nuis' victory paired with the second-place finish of Patrick Roest, who set the early mark out of the fourth heat, vaulted the Netherlands into double digits in the medal count with 10.

Unsurprisingly, eight of those 10 medals have come in speedskating, and there are plenty more to come for the Dutch.

Statistics obtained from Olympic.org.