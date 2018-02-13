USA vs. Slovenia: 2018 Olympic Hockey Live-Stream Schedule, Odds and Pick

TF-Images/Getty Images

The United States men's hockey team opens its quest for Olympic glory on Wednesday against Slovenia.

Head coach Tony Granato is hoping to lead the Americans on to the medal podium, but it will be an uphill task with a roster of college and AHL players.

Any American shot of winning Group B, which also includes Olympic Athletes of Russia and Slovakia, goes through the Russians and their roster loaded with NHL experience.

While the long-term goal of a medal may be tough to attain, Wednesday's opener should present the Americans with an easy victory.

Date: Wednesday, February 14

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Odds to Win Tournament (via Odds Shark): United States (+900; Bet $100 to win $900); Slovenia (+25,000)

United States Led by Experience

The United States is searching for its first gold medal since the "Miracle On Ice" happened on home soil in 1980.

The American team has attempted to capture the hearts of those back home in recent Olympics, but it only has two silver medals to boast in the intervening 38 years.

There's hope that the collection of college and minor league players will be able to channel the enthusiasm and underdog spirit of the 1980 squad in order to make a deep run into the tournament.

Not all the players on the United States roster are inexperienced, as captain Brian Gionta has decades of NHL play under his belt, and the forward appears to be in excellent form despite not playing much this season, as forward Brian O'Neill told Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

"He hasn't played that much hockey this year, but he looks as sharp as ever," O'Neill said. "It's a testament to their work ethic, and it's not a coincidence they've had such great careers. They take their health, their fitness, extremely important and they're ready to go and James Wisniewski's in the same boat as Gionta. ... I'm sure they'll have a couple of offers once the Olympics are over."

The Americans will be led in goal by Ryan Zapolski, who was confirmed as the starter on Tuesday by USA Hockey's official Twitter account:

Zapolski, a Pennsylvania native, was the 2013 ECHL Rookie of the Year before making the move overseas. The 31-year-old plays for Finnish side Jokerit in the KHL.

If Gionta and Zapolski lead by example and help build the confidence of the younger players throughout the tournament, the United States will be in decent shape going into the elimination round.

Slovenia Will Struggle at Olympics

Slovenia is entering its second Olympic men's hockey tournament after placing seventh at the 2014 Sochi Games.

With NHL players not participating in Pyeongchang, Slovenia will be without its best athlete, Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings.

The roster for the 2018 Olympics has some veteran leadership, with 30-year-old Jan Mursak the only player with past NHL experience. The forward split time between the Detroit Red Wings and their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, from 2008-2013.

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The small European nation will rely on Mursak, who was named captain of the squad, to find the back of the net. But without a ton of talent around him, the American defense could focus on him and eliminate his attacking threat.

If Mursak is shut down, assistant captain Jan Urbas could slot into the scoring role, but he'll have trouble outmatching the American defense, even if there are no NHL players in red, white and blue.

Prediction

United States 5, Slovenia 1

The United States should cruise to its first victory of the Olympics as it gains confidence ahead of a Group B clash with the Olympic Athletes of Russia at the end of pool play.

