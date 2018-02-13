Olympic Snowboarding Halfpipe 2018: Live-Stream Schedule for Men's Final

David Ramos/Getty Images

The men's snowboarding halfpipe final is the Olympic equivalent of the Slam Dunk Contest.

During Monday's qualification runs, Shaun White of the United States, Australia's Scotty James and Japan's Ayumu Hirano set the stage for a thrilling final on Tuesday by one-upping each other with high-level tricks in each of their two runs.

White, who is a two-time Olympic champion in the halfpipe, produced the final mic drop of qualifying, as his second run produced a score of 98.50.

NBC Olympics gave us a look at the run by White on Twitter:

Although the American sits atop the halfpipe throne for now, Hirano and James are expected to break out every possible move in their bag of tricks to stop him from earning his third gold.

Date: Tuesday, February 13 (Event takes place locally on Wednesday, February 14)

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

White Could Earn 100th American Winter Olympic Gold

White could be a part of all sorts of history on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old has the opportunity to win his third individual gold and the 100th gold at the Winter Olympics for the United States.

The 99th gold was earned by 17-year-old Chloe Kim, who captured the women's halfpipe title with ease on Monday night.

White's qualifying runs not only showed the other competitors he hasn't lost much despite his age, but it also set him up for his preferred starting position in the final.

Since he earned the top score from the two qualifying runs, he will take the halfpipe last in each of the three runs on Tuesday night.

White hinted at what we might see from him in the final after his second qualification run while talking to NBC, as NBC Olympics captured on Twitter:

The two-time Olympic champion is one of a few American medal hopefuls along with Ben Ferguson, who rocketed up the leaderboard to fourth with a first-run score of 91.00. Chase Josey and Jake Pates qualified in seventh and eighth, respectively.

James and Hirano Will Bring Out Best in White

If Monday's qualification runs were any indication of what we'll see in the final, we are in for one of the best spectacles of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The FIS World Cup snowboarding official Twitter account gave us a look at the standings and how close James and Hirano are to White:

The pair of top challengers may not have Olympic golds on their respective resumes, but they both know how to win major contests.

James is a two-time halfpipe winner at the World Championships, and he earned the No. 1 ranking in the FIS World Cup standings last season.

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

As he proved during the second run on Monday, the 23-year-old is not afraid of eclipsing White and forcing the American to deliver his best run at any time. For a brief time, the Australian was in first place with a score of 96.75.

Hirano came into the Olympics in arguably the best form of any of the gold-medal contenders, as he won a pair of World Cup halfpipe events and the 2018 X Games competition.

The 19-year-old Japanese rider also sent a statement to White on Monday, as he produced a 95.25 on his second run.

With James and Hirano both expected to improve on their top scores from Monday, White may need a near-perfect score above 99 to feel comfortable about winning gold.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Olympic.org

