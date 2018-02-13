Steve Kerr Lets Draymond Green and More Warriors Coach During Blowout vs. Suns

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2018

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors coaches against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on February 3, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

When you have four All-Stars on your roster and you're playing one of the NBA's worst teams, you can afford to take the night off.

That's the approach Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took for Monday night's game against the Phoenix Suns, which Golden State won 129-83. Kerr allowed some Warriors players to run huddles and dish out in-game instructions.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, the trio of Andre Iguodala, David West and Draymond Green all had opportunities to handle the clipboard.

Haynes shared Kerr's postgame comments about allowing the players to coach. He discussed how the Warriors players "have to take ownership" of things on occasion to understand how important they collectively are:

Kerr also said the tactic was supposed to help liven up his team for an otherwise routine regular-season game, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. Not to mention, many of his players are likely looking forward to All-Star Weekend, which starts Friday in Los Angeles:

The selection of West, Iguodala and Green was almost certainly intentional as well. West is in his 15th season and has already become a leader for the Warriors despite this only being his second year in Golden State. Iguodala and Green, meanwhile, have been members of the Warriors for five and six years, respectively, so they are familiar with what is expected of them and their teammates.

Despite him saying otherwise, Kerr's decision to take a back seat could just as easily be read as somewhat disrespectful toward the Suns, though:

Sure, Golden State should be able to beat Phoenix by largely going through the motions. It's one thing for Kerr to believe that internally; it's another for him to be largely passive on the sideline and let his players run the show.

One could argue Kerr wouldn't have adopted the same approach if the Warriors had been matched up with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs.

But Kerr's concern ultimately begins and ends with his own team, so however Monday's experiment is perceived will be of little concern to him and his staff.

