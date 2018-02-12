US Women's Hockey Goalies May Have to Remove Statue of Liberty Image from Mask

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, United States goalies Alex Rigsby, left, and Nicole Hensley chat during a training session prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Robb Stauber knows who he plans to start in net when the Americans kick off their quest for Olympic gold. The U.S. coach simply chooses not to share that information just yet. Not that waiting to hear who gets the honor of playing Sunday, Feb. 11, against Finland is bothering Maddie Rooney, Rigsby or Hensley. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The International Olympic Committee may require United States goalies Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby to remove the Statue of Liberty from their masks, citing a violation of the IOC's rule against an athlete using a political symbol as part of their uniform.

USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer told USA Today's Kevin Allen "discussions are ongoing" between the IOC and USA Hockey.

Although patriotism is a large part of the Olympics for every athlete who competes, the IOC has specific guidelines regarding what can and cannot be included on a uniform: "No item may feature the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity."

Fischer added the IOC should make an official ruling before the United States meets the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Tuesday.

Neither Hensley nor Rigsby played in Team USA's 3-1 victory over Finland, with Maddie Rooney spending all 60 minutes between the pipes.

Hensley and Rigsby wouldn't be the first U.S. goaltenders who had to amend the design on their masks. Officials made Jessie Vetter remove wording from the Constitution from the back of her mask. However, Vetter had an image of the Statue of Liberty on the mask that was allowed to stay.

