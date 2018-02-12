Top Booking Options for Ronda Rousey Contract Signing at WWE Elimination Chamber

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Kurt Angle announced Monday that former UFC champion Ronda Rousey would be signing her contract with Raw during the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

While it is unlikely Rousey will get physical before WrestleMania 34, there are many storyline possibilities that could come to fruition as WWE continues to build to its most important event of the year.

Here are the best booking options for Rousey at Elimination Chamber 2018.

Four Horsewomen Stables Come Face-to-Face

The hype around Rousey's debut with WWE created waves in the sports world, but it is imperative WWE follows her Royal Rumble appearance with a moment wrestling fans will never forget.

Rousey's Four Horsewomen need to come face-to-face with WWE's Four Horsewomen.

The MMA superstar has already formed her own group with friends Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, affectionately known as the Four Horsewomen. On the other hand, WWE Superstars Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley also have a stable dubbed the Four Horsewomen.

The two groups have teased tension in the past, even almost coming to blows at the Mae Young Classic in September. The hope is with Rousey not having the experience on the mic or in the ring yet, putting her group against four of the best women on the WWE roster could help mask any potential issues.

Add in the mainstream appeal of Rousey and her friends squaring off with four of the most marketable Superstars the WWE has to offer, and this is an ideal booking for everyone involved.

Rousey Introduces Her Advocate

Regardless of who Rousey squares off against at WrestleMania, she will be a major focal point of the company for the foreseeable future. At the contract signing, she should be flanked by Stephanie McMahon and Angle with plenty of fanfare.

After the MMA star cuts a quick promo addressing her love of wrestling and her excitement about joining the company, she should hesitate as she goes to sign the contract. After the Raw general manager and commissioner ask her what's wrong, Rousey should say she doesn't feel comfortable signing anything without her advocate coming out to double-check.

Just then, Paul Heyman should walk to the ring and align himself with Rousey.

Not only would Heyman provide Rousey with someone who can cut the long promos while she continues to learn the business, but he can also help legitimize her with some of the skeptical wrestling fans who didn't enjoy her arrival at the Royal Rumble.

With Heyman and Rousey working together, it doesn't matter who she fights at WrestleMania, the hype would be incredible and the match would be worthy of main event status.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).