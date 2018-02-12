Ronda Rousey to Sign Raw Contract at WWE Elimination Chamber 2018

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey will formally sign her Raw contract at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 25, Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced Monday night.

Rousey made her WWE debut after the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble in January. She then confirmed she had joined WWE on a full-time basis, telling ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that WWE "is my life now" and that the company will have "first priority" for her time.

WWE contract signings are rarely ever straightforward, so Elimination Chamber will likely be an opportunity to set Rousey up for her storyline leading up to WrestleMania 34 in April. Beyond her ominously pointing to the WrestleMania sign at the Royal Rumble, it remains unclear what WWE has planned for the former UFC women's bantamweight champion.

In an interview with For The Win's Nick Schwartz, Triple H declined to discuss Rousey's future beyond saying she would start training after her filming commitments for the movie Mile 22 wrapped up:

"She'll be at the Performance Center, she'll be training and working with us every day. And we'll see where it goes. It is not for lack of desire or motivation, if anything. The two times she has been at the Performance Center training, we've had to try to get her to back off because she will train all day and all night if we let her."

MMA Fighting's Dave Meltzer reported WWE wanted Rousey to team with The Rock to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34, which would be a callback to their interaction at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015.

By signing with Raw, Rousey would presumably be prevented from wrestling Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship. ESPN's Arash Markazi reported in January that Flair had hoped to wrestle Rousey in the WrestleMania main event.

The door isn't yet closed on that possibility, though. Flair could interrupt Rousey's contract signing and challenge her to a match before she puts pen to paper on the deal.

The momentum generated by Rousey's debut has started to fizzle out since she hasn't appeared at a WWE live event since then. The fact a smattering of boos from the Raw crowd met Angle's announcement is a sign of where things are.

Elimination Chamber is an opportunity to get the WWE Universe excited about Rousey again.