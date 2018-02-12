Johnny Manziel Says Baker Mayfield 'Can Learn from What I Did Wrong'

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel believes fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield can steer clear of some of the mistakes he made in the NFL.

Manziel appeared on Monday's episode of the Pardon My Take podcast (via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal) and opened up about the comparisons Mayfield has drawn to him leading up to the 2018 NFL draft.

"Me and Baker, I feel like have a really cool friendship, and I feel like he's handling [the comparisons] the exact right way," Manziel said. "He's like, 'Listen,' and I'll say the same thing: We're completely different people. We have a similar background. We're both from Texas. We both played Texas high school football, but he's not me, and I'm not him. The way my wires are in my head and the way that I'm built and my makeup is completely different than Baker."

Ulrich suggested those comparisons could hurt Mayfield's standing with some NFL front offices because "Manziel partied his way out of the league during his two seasons with the Browns," but Manziel thought otherwise.

"But I have all the faith in the world in him," Manziel said. "I think he's going to be a really good player, and if anything, people can compare him to me, but he can learn from what I did wrong. He can try and take something that I did and make it a positive for him."

Manziel also made news by revealing in an interview with Good Morning America he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is abstaining from alcohol.

The Texas A&M product entered the league in 2014 as a first-round pick of the Browns, but the team released him after less than two years following struggles on and off the field. He threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games and was suspended four contests during the 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

What's more, Dallas police opened a domestic violence case against him in 2016, but the charges were dropped in part because he agreed to complete an anger management course.

As for Mayfield, Ulrich noted there are "character and maturity" questions following his arrest in 2017 for "public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing." Mayfield was also stripped of his captaincy for his last home game at Oklahoma after making obscene gestures during a prior contest.

Despite any lingering concerns, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Mayfield as the 11th pick to the Miami Dolphins in his latest mock draft.