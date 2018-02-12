Report: 49ers Won't Make Quick Decision on Reuben Foster's Future After Arrest

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 17: Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Titans 25-23. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are going to take "considerable time" to deliberate the future of linebacker Reuben Foster after his arrest Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday: 

The San Francisco Chronicle's Sarah Ravani and Eric Branch reported authorities arrested Foster on charges of "domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon."

According to Rapoport, Foster met with 49ers team officials Monday to discuss what happened leading up to the arrest.

The 49ers released a statement Sunday after Foster's arrest, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner: "The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster. We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information."

An NFL spokesman also told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco the league will "look into the matter."

The Bay Area News Group's Robert Salonga and Cam Inman reported Foster's girlfriend told police he "physically dragged" her while they were having an argument. She alleged Foster "threw her belongings onto a front walkway and balcony" as well.

Foster was also arrested in Alabama in January on a charge of marijuana possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

The 49ers selected Foster with the 31st overall pick in the 2017 draft. He appeared in 10 games, making 72 combined tackles.

