Ty Lawson Rumors: Wizards 'Seriously Considering' PG, Involved in Talks

Point guard Ty Lawson hasn't played a regular-season game in the NBA since last season when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings, but the Washington Wizards are reportedly thinking about signing him.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Monday, noting the Wizards are "seriously considering" bringing the North Carolina product aboard and are engaging in discussions. Lawson has played in the Chinese Basketball Association this season but has eight years of NBA experience on his resume.

Lawson entered the league as a first-round pick in 2009 and played the first six seasons of his career on the Denver Nuggets. He averaged double-digit scoring in all but his rookie campaign, scoring as many as 17.6 points per game during his Nuggets tenure (2013-14).

However, he failed to match his Denver production in two seasons with the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Kings and shot a career-worst 28.8 percent from three-point range in 2016-17 for Sacramento.

He would represent needed depth for the Wizards' backcourt considering Wojnarowski reported on Jan. 30 John Wall may miss two months because of a knee scope.

The Wizards are sitting in the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference but are just two games ahead of the seventh-seeded Miami Heat in a tight playoff race.

Bradley Beal is still a go-to scorer with Wall out, but there is not a plethora of perimeter options. Tim Frazier, Jodie Meeks and Tomas Satoransky can all handle the ball on the outside, but Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reported Frazier and Satoransky missed Monday's practice.

Satoransky hit his head on a fall during Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls, while Frazier underwent surgery Sunday because of a nasal fracture.

Washington is razor-thin in the backcourt in the middle of a playoff chase, and Lawson would at least provide experience off the bench.