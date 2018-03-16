Chris Jericho's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

0 of 6

WWE.com

Chris Jericho will be missed at the forthcoming WrestleMania 34, as the three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion continues to feature in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The 47-year-old remains one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet, and the door appears open for a return to WWE in future.

Y2J has had an illustrious career with Vince McMahon's organisation, and his recent partnership with Kevin Owens allowed Jericho to display the depth of his character and storytelling talent.

The Superstar has been involved in some of the best WrestleMania moments, with WWE trusting him to deliver the highest quality on the biggest stages.

Here is a selection of Jericho's finest matches at the annual showcase.