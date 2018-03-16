Chris Jericho's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

Chris Jericho's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania HistoryMarch 16, 2018
Chris Jericho will be missed at the forthcoming WrestleMania 34, as the three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion continues to feature in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
The 47-year-old remains one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet, and the door appears open for a return to WWE in future.
Y2J has had an illustrious career with Vince McMahon's organisation, and his recent partnership with Kevin Owens allowed Jericho to display the depth of his character and storytelling talent.
The Superstar has been involved in some of the best WrestleMania moments, with WWE trusting him to deliver the highest quality on the biggest stages.
Here is a selection of Jericho's finest matches at the annual showcase.
Jericho Meets Edge for World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XXVI
When Jericho is in full heel mode, not many Superstars get under the skin more than the New York-born maverick.
Y2J met former tag partner Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2010, and the pair produced a wonderful match.
Jericho had won the title in the Elimination Chamber, and Edge returned from injury to win the Royal Rumble, allowing him the opportunity to face the champion of his choice.
The Hall of Fame inductee chose to pursue Jericho's title strap, with the match booked for WrestleMania XXVI in Arizona.
Jericho used every trick in the book as the pair battled tooth and nail, and the Canadian star was hit with the title gold and a Codebreaker as he fell to defeat.
The former partners continued brawling after the match, with Edge producing a huge spear to end proceedings.
Jericho Introduces AJ Styles to the Theatre of WrestleMania in 2016
It seems AJ Styles has been part of the furniture in WWE for an extensive period, but it was only two years ago when the fighter signed his deal with Vince McMahon.
Styles' arrival showed the company were listening to its fans as they recruited the respected performer, and he was paired with Jericho as the WWE put him across to their audience.
The fighters were a match made in heaven, and the respect between them was clear as they feuded in the buildup to WrestleMania 32.
McMahon played on the two men's ring styles, and the product was an excellent series of bouts, with Styles quickly becoming a top babyface with a heel attitude.
WrestleMania 32 failed to be a critical success, but the presence of a great match was sorely needed as Jericho secured a pinfall after a timely Codebreaker.
Fandango Shocks Y2J at WrestleMania 29
The WWE have often relied on Jericho to sacrifice himself in matches to get his opponent across, and that was never more evident than in 2013.
WrestleMania 29 saw Y2J battle Fandango, as the new character made his debut for the company against the multiple former champion.
To their credit, the pair worked an excellent match together, proving how good Jericho is at telling stories in the ring.
Nobody saw it coming, but Fandango scored an upset victory as he rolled the veteran up in the centre of the ring.
The pinfall wasn't Jericho's finest moment, but the defeat ranks as one of the biggest upsets in WrestleMania history.
CM Punk Retains WWE Title Against Y2J at WrestleMania XXVII
Jericho and CM Punk gave the crowd a clash for the ages at WrestleMania XXVII, which is sure to be remembered as the decades past.
Punk was the reigning WWE Champion in 2012, and Y2J went on the offensive to psychologically goad the Straight-Edge Superstar.
The storyline climaxed in a title match between the duo at WrestleMania 27, with both men claiming to be the best in the world at professional wrestling.
The fighters put on a clinic, with Jericho and Punk finding speed and counters to almost every move.
Fans were highly entertained as Punk forced Y2J to tap out to the Anaconda Vice, as the pair stole the show in Miami.
Jericho and Shawn Michaels Provide Best Match at WrestleMania XIX
After an uneventful buildup to Jericho and Shawn Michael's minor conflict in 2003, the wrestlers gave an amazing performance at the 19th edition of WrestleMania.
Widely regarded as the best fight of the night in Seattle, Y2J and HBK provided an outrageous encounter as they left everything in the ring.
Jericho had put energy into the confrontation with the wrestler he said inspired him to be a WWE Superstar, and the performers hit every mark as they gave a vintage display.
Michaels won the match in a high-paced finish, rolling up Jericho to grab a three count, but it was left to Y2J to have the last laugh as he delivered a low blow to underpin his credentials as one of the company's most watchable heels.
Triple H and Jericho Battle for Undisputed WWE Championship
Jericho has been involved in a number of storylines for WWE, but one of the most important remains his battle with Triple H during the countdown to WrestleMania X8.
Triple H had been engrossed in relationship turmoil with wife Stephanie McMahon, and as the Game came across as a babyface to the WWE universe, the McMahon family maintained their heel persona.
Jericho was the reigning and undisputed WWE champion, and Triple H had earned a shot at his title after winning the Royal Rumble.
With a common goal, Stephanie and Jericho formed an alliance in the buildup to the main event at WrestleMania, with the Game's dysfunctional marriage in tatters.
The night saw Triple H deliver a pedigree to Stephanie in the centre of the ring, and he repeated his signature finishing move to defeat Jericho for the gold.
It's a storyline that epitomised the WWE Attitude era at the time, and it's one that will never be repeated in.