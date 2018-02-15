Each Team's Biggest Question Mark Heading into 2018 NFL Offseason

0 of 32

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles may be Super Bowl champions, but not even they can afford to rest in preparation for the 2018 season. Sure, the NFL may not be back in meaningful action until the fall, but as we all know, football is a year-round business.

Now that all 32 franchises have largely solidified their front offices, it's time for teams to start forging rosters and installing game plans. Those rosters are going to look much different in just a few months than they did during the 2017 season.

Free agency will officially kick off at 4 p.m. ET on March 14, and the 2018 NFL draft will follow roughly six weeks later in Dallas.

Unfortunately, it isn't possible for a franchise to get every free agent and draft pick it targets or to retain every player it wants. Teams have to figure out what differences on their rosters they want and which they can they afford.

Naturally, this leaves every squad with several questions heading into the offseason. We're here to examine the biggest one for each team.