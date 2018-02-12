Kevin Love: Sitting out Game vs. Celtics Was Like Missing 1st Day of School

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers' blowout win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday seemed like a fresh start to their season, and Kevin Love was upset he couldn't take part in the fun.

The injured center discussed the disappointment Monday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com:

Love is expected to miss eight weeks with a broken hand, so he'll be off the floor until late March.

On Thursday, Cleveland transformed its roster with several deals prior to the trade deadline. The team added Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill and got rid of Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade and more.

The Cavs' first game with their new lineup was a massive success, as they earned a 121-99 road win over the rival Boston Celtics. Each of the four new additions played at least 19 minutes in the victory.

Cleveland had struggled mightily in the past couple of months, including a span of 10 losses in 13 games, so there were a lot of smiles on the sideline.

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports discussed the impact of the changes:

Love won't get a chance to play alongside his new teammates until the final few weeks of the regular season, but he can at least join them in the locker room. If the solid play continues, the Cavs will once again be a top contender for the NBA title.