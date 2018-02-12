Kevin Love: Sitting out Game vs. Celtics Was Like Missing 1st Day of School

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 3: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to players on the Houston Rockets bench during a time-out during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on February 3, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Rockets defeated the Cavaliers 120-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers' blowout win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday seemed like a fresh start to their season, and Kevin Love was upset he couldn't take part in the fun.

The injured center discussed the disappointment Monday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com:

Love is expected to miss eight weeks with a broken hand, so he'll be off the floor until late March.

On Thursday, Cleveland transformed its roster with several deals prior to the trade deadline. The team added Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill and got rid of Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade and more.

The Cavs' first game with their new lineup was a massive success, as they earned a 121-99 road win over the rival Boston Celtics. Each of the four new additions played at least 19 minutes in the victory.

Cleveland had struggled mightily in the past couple of months, including a span of 10 losses in 13 games, so there were a lot of smiles on the sideline.

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports discussed the impact of the changes:

Love won't get a chance to play alongside his new teammates until the final few weeks of the regular season, but he can at least join them in the locker room. If the solid play continues, the Cavs will once again be a top contender for the NBA title.

Related

    Oden to Take Part in BIG3 Draft Combine

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Oden to Take Part in BIG3 Draft Combine

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Fultz, 76ers Using Virtual Reality to Help Shooting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Fultz, 76ers Using Virtual Reality to Help Shooting

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs Owner’s Son Needs Major Brain Surgery

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cavs Owner’s Son Needs Major Brain Surgery

    Dave McMenamin
    via ESPN.com

    Cavs Set Tone, Send Message with Big Win Over Celtics

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cavs Set Tone, Send Message with Big Win Over Celtics

    WKYC
    via WKYC