Porto vs. Liverpool: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Liverpool will put their defensive solidity to the test when they travel to FC Porto during Wednesday's UEFA Champions League action.

The Reds have been inconsistent at best in defence this season, but they have managed two clean sheets in their last three outings and appear to be turning the corner. Their opponents have already bagged 53 goals in 21 Primeira Liga matches, however, and they will likely attack with full force once again.

Date: Wednesday, February 14

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Both teams will be without a key man due to suspensions, as Emre Can and Felipe will miss out. The former has been in fine form of late playing in front of the Reds defence, while the latter is an important part of Porto's back line.

The Reds have the advantage in depth and should be fine without Can―Jordan Henderson can slide into the team, and Liverpool shouldn't lose too much quality. Manager Jurgen Klopp rested the England international at the weekend, per football writer James Carroll:

Felipe is a lot harder to replace, however, especially if Ivan Marcano isn't ready to go. Per WhoScored.com, he remains a doubt.

Porto's defence has been solid of late, conceding just two goals in their last seven matches across all competitions, but they haven't faced an attack as talented as that of Liverpool.

A general lack of pace could doom the hosts―the likes of Diego Reyes aren't particularly fast and could struggle to contain Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

At the other end of the pitch, Moussa Marega enters the contest with a fantastic scoring record in Portugal but no goals yet in Europe this season. Vincent Aboubakar has been the main man in the Champions League, but he is also doubtful for Wednesday's match.

If he plays, he'll face a defence that has seen its share of criticism this season but has looked reasonably solid of late, with two clean sheets in their last three matches. Klopp appears to have finally settled on a goalkeeper, with Loris Karius seeming to get better with every match he plays.

Fans have noticed:

Attacking remains Liverpool's strong suit, and in a two-legged tie where away goals can be crucial, the Reds shouldn't dig in at the Estadio do Dragao.

Porto have a tremendous European pedigree, but they lack the quality to contain the Reds for 180 minutes, unless Liverpool come out too cautiously.

Prediction: FC Porto 2-2 Liverpool