Boston Police Delete Tweet on Red Auerbach, Black History Month After Criticism

Boston Police Delete Tweet on Red Auerbach, Black History Month After CriticismFebruary 12, 2018
The Boston Police Department has deleted a tweet that honored former Boston Celtics head coach Red Auerbach, a white man, for Black History Month.
According to the Associated Press, "The department tweeted that it was paying tribute to Auerbach for being the first NBA coach to draft a black player, start five African-American players, and hire the NBA's first African-American head coach."
The tweet received immediate backlash. Boston city councilor Ayanna Pressley called it "tone deaf and offensive" in a thread:
Ayanna Pressley @AyannaPressley
Yesterday’s BPD tweet about Red Auerbach was tone deaf and offensive, and a perfect example of what happens when there is a lack of diversity around decision making tables. Whether at the BPD, in a corporate boardroom or in government, where there isn’t diversity... https://t.co/IkdEHUuru82018-2-12 17:34:55
Ayanna Pressley @AyannaPressley
...Without broader perspective and input, we risk more than an offensive tweet. We risk allowing implicit biases to influence the police department’s policies and practices, and further erode the relationship between the BPD and the communities they are sworn to protect.2018-2-12 17:34:56
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also released a critical statement in regards to the tweet, per Chris Villani of ESPN Radio:
Chris Villani @ChrisVillani44
INBOX: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issues a statement calling the Boston Police Dept. Twitter post, which spotlighted Red Auerbach during Black History Month, "completely inappropriate and a gross misrepresentation of how we are honoring Black History Month in Boston" #mapoli https://t.co/7figLGBCEq2018-2-12 16:59:34
The Boston Police deleted the tweet after an hour and have since replaced it with a post celebrating NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell and an apology:
Boston Police Dept. @bostonpolice
#ICYMI: In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth we pay tribute to Bill Russell, one of the greatest @celtics of all time and the first African-American head coach in the history of the NBA when he was named @celtics coach on November 15, 1966. https://t.co/gKX7zpcUQt2018-2-12 01:46:06
They also wrote in a separate tweet, "BPD realizes that an earlier tweet may have offended some and we apologize for that. Our intentions were never to offend. It has been taken down."
Oden to Take Part in BIG3 Draft Combine