Europa League 2018: Round-of-32 Leg 1 Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

The 2017-18 UEFA Europa League returns on Thursday, as the round of 32 continues.

Red Star Belgrade and CSKA Moscow already kicked off the round on Tuesday, and some of Europe's most storied clubs will be in action on Thursday, including AC Milan, Arsenal, Celtic and Atletico Madrid.

Here's a look at the 16 fixtures of this week, complete with TV and live stream info:

Tuesday, February 13

5 p.m. GMT: Red Star Belgrade vs. CSKA Moscow (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

Thursday, February 15

4 p.m. GMT: Astana vs. Sporting (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

6 p.m. GMT: Ostersunds vs. Arsenal (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

6 p.m. GMT: Marseille vs. Braga (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

6 p.m. GMT: Real Sociedad vs. Salzburg (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

6 p.m. GMT: Ludogorets vs. Milan (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

6 p.m. GMT: Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

6 p.m. GMT: Nice vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

6 p.m. GMT: Spartak Moscow vs. Athletic Bilbao (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

8:05 p.m. GMT: AEK vs. Dynamo Kyiv (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

8:05 p.m. GMT: Celtic vs. Zenit (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

8:05 p.m. GMT: Napoli vs. RB Leipzig (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

8:05 p.m. GMT: Copenhagen vs. Atletico Madrid (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

8:05 p.m. GMT: Lyon vs. Villarreal (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

8:05 p.m. GMT: Partizan vs. Viktoria Plzen (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

8:05 p.m. GMT: FCSB vs. Lazio (BT Sport, Fox Sports)

Milan Cruise Against Ludogorets

Ludogorets haven't played in a competitive fixture since December, a cup loss against CSKA Sofia, and while the Bulgarians impressed in a series of friendlies in January, a lack of high-quality opposition should hurt them when they host Milan.

The Rossoneri have turned things around of late, going on an eight-match unbeaten streak in all competitions. Manager Gennaro Gattuso may have missed his start as Milan coach completely, but there's no denying his great work with the team since then. Football writer David Amoyal was one of many who admitted he was wrong about the tactician:

Milan have an enormous advantage in talent and depth, so even if Gattuso opts to rest some starters with a eye on the domestic competitions―they face a tough run of fixtures, with Sampdoria, Roma, Lazio and Inter on the schedule―the Rossoneri should still march to an easy win on Thursday.

Napoli's Title Push Will Doom Them in Europe

Napoli are playing some of the best football in Europe right now, courtesy of manager Maurizio Sarri and his intricate attacking system. The 59-year-old tactician has the Partenopei in the top spot in Serie A, and the team has yet to lose in the competition in 2018.

They did suffer one loss this year, however, against Atalanta in the Italian cup. That loss highlighted one point of criticism Sarri has faced for years: He relies too heavily on a small core of players, and his teams lose too much quality when he rotates the squad.

As shared by Italian Football TV, Emanuele Giaccherini became the latest to address the issue after he completed his loan move to Chievo:

The Serie A is by far Napoli's priority this season, and Sarri will surely rotate his squad on Thursday. The Italians were drawn against a talented RB Leipzig side that already trails Bayern Munich by 18 points in the Bundesliga and is playing for a UEFA Champions League ticket, which they're expected to obtain.

The race for the top four is very close in Germany this year, but the Red Bulls will like their chances over the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke. Expect Leipzig to take more risks in Europe than the Partenopei.