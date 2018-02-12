Brittany Force Hospitalized After Fiery Crash at NHRA Race, Avoids Major Injury

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

NHRA driver Brittany Force was involved in a crash during the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on Sunday, but the 31-year-old avoided major injury, describing the damage as ''a few bumps and bruises.''

As reported by TMZ, rescue workers arrived on the scene of the crash quickly, dragging her to safety shortly after the incident. Here's footage of the crash:

Force provided an update from the hospital via social media:

The current NHRA champion faced Terry Haddock in the first round of eliminations and smoked the tires off the line. She soon lost control of her vehicle, but Haddock also had a poor start and wasn't driving next to her when she veered into his lane.

Force was kept in the hospital overnight for observation. Her father, John Force, was also hospitalised during the weekend for an unrelated incident, per Autoweek.

He credited the safety workers for their quick action: ''Safety Safari was right on top of it, as always. That’s why they’re the best in the business. Finally, John Medlen was one of the first to come to me and wanted to know if she was OK. I didn’t have an answer at the time. But he’s lived it. He knows what all of us go through: owners, friends, parents and sponsors. End of the day, we keep addressing it to get it better.''



Force has been racing NHRA since 2013 and is only the second woman to ever win a Top Fuel Championship, following in the footsteps of Shirley Muldowney.