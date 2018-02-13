Olympic 2018 Results: How to View Live Updates for Tuesday Medal Tally

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Despite challenging conditions affecting the 2018 Games, the Winter Olympics continue on Tuesday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with eight gold medals up for grabs.

Great Britain star Elise Christie will be bidding for victory in the short-track speedskating, as the talented Scot features in the women's 500-metre program.

Canada are poised to take on Switzerland in the mixed doubles curling final, and the final positions will be determined in the men's and women's cross-country skiing sprint classic category.

The men's 1,500-metre speedskating will also conclude, as the medal order is decided in the women's single luge competition.

Medals have already been decided in the men's Alpine combined event and the women's halfpipe snowboard event, which featured Austria's Marcel Hirscher and United States prodigy Chloe Kim nabbing gold in their respective events.

Here is a look at the live medal tracker for the Games:

Tuesday At Pyeongchang 2018

The medals start to come thick and fast on Tuesday, as a number of events run their finals in South Korea.

Team GB's Christie will take centre stage at the Gangneung Ice Arena in the short-track speedskating, as the triple world champion attempts to fend off home nation favourite Minjeong Chong.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Christie's story has gained global recognition after the athlete was disqualified in each of her three speedskating events at Sochi 2014, denying her hopes of Olympic success.

However, the Edinburgh-born pace merchant has dominated the sport in recent years, and she has held the world record in the 500 metres since setting her mark in Salt Lake City in 2016.

Christie broke the Olympic record in her qualifying heat, but Chong displayed her pedigree by bettering the time as she skated into the quarter-finals.

Alpine skiing was also on the menu on Tuesday, with Marcel Hirscher of Austria attempting to win gold in the men's Alpine combined slalom.

The 28-year-old is widely regarded as the greatest skier on the planet, but the competition was fierce as the medals were contested.

Hirscher is a six-time world champion but Olympic gold had evaded him—he had one silver to his name after Sochi 2014.

The pressure was on Hirscher to solidify his reputation as one of the sport's greatest athletes after consistently dominating the World Cup each year, and he did just that, securing the medal with a total time of two minutes, 6.52 seconds.

Italian ace Peter Fill was also thought to be a huge contender for first place on the slopes, with the 35-year-old in excellent form and shape over the past 12 months.

Fill had the quality to cause a shock, but skiing fans were looking at Hirscher to produce a vintage display.

Kim had American snowboarding fans on the edge of their seats as she competed in the women's halfpipe.

The 17-year-old has raised the standards in women's snowboarding, and her reputation on the world stage will likely explode now that she's taken the top prize as expected.