Olympic 2018 Results: Medal Winners, Top Scores from Monday's Early Events

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Monday morning provided a disappointing start to the Winter Olympics for United States multi-medal hopeful Heather Bergsma, but it was a dream come true for five athletes.

The men's and women's biathlon pursuit events, men's moguls, women's ski jumping and women's 1500 meter speedskating all ended on the podium during Monday's early action from Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here's a look at the full medal results from those early events:

Medal Winners

Biathlon: Women's 10km Pursuit



Gold: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany)

Silver: Anastasiya Kuzmina (Slovakia)

Bronze: Anais Bescond (France)

Biathlon: Men's 12.5km Pursuit



Gold: Martin Fourcade (France)

Silver: Sebastian Samuelsson (Sweden)

Bronze: Benedikt Doll (Germany)

Freestyle Skiing: Men's Moguls



Gold: Mikael Kingsbury (Canada)

Silver: Matt Graham (Australia)

Bronze: Daichi Hara (Japan)

Ski Jumping: Women's Normal Hill



Gold: Maren Lundby (Norway)

Silver: Katharina Althaus (Germany)

Bronze: Sara Takanashi (Japan)

Speedskating: Women's 1500m



Gold: Ireen Wuest (Netherlands)

Silver: Miho Takagi (Japan)

Bronze: Marrit Leenstra (Netherlands)

Top Scores

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

US speed skater Heather Bergsma finished a disappointing eighth (one minute, 56.74) in the women's 1500 meters. She is the current world-record holder in the event and was among the favorites for gold.

Later this week, she'll compete in the 500 meters, 1000 meters and mass start races, so she'll have several more chances to add some medals to her collection.

Her teammate, Brittany Bowe, finished fifth (one minute, 55.54) to pace US competitors.

In biathlon, Laura Dahlmeier of Germany won her second gold medal of the games, following up her 7.5km sprint victory with the best time in the 10km pursuit.

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

She missed just one shot total and finished the course in 30 minutes, 35.5 seconds.

The men's pursuit also featured a familiar face, as Martin Fourcade of France became the first biathlete—male or female—to defend their gold medal since the event's inception in 2002, according to NBC Sports.

He overcame a 27.8-second deficit to claim victory.

Maren Lundby won the women's ski jumping normal hill final with a jump of 110 meters, and Mikael Kingsbury lived up to his billing as the favorite in men's moguls with an 86.63, scoring a dominant victory over Matt Graham of Australia (82.57) and Daichi Hara of Japan (82.19).



Results courtesy of NBCOlympics.com.