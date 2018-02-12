Maren Lundby Wins Ski Jumping Normal Hill Gold Medal at Winter Olympics 2018

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Norway's Maren Lundby won the women's normal hill ski jumping event at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Monday, comfortably beating the opposition by a double-digit margin.

The current World Cup leader had no issues with the windy conditions and was never troubled, beating Germany's Katharina Althaus and Japan's Sara Takanashi. BBC Sport's Ollie Williams shared the final scores for the medal-winners:

Defending champion and 2017 world champion Carina Vogt had to settle for fifth place, almost 40 points behind the winner.

Williams highlighted the favourites ahead of the end of the first round, noting Lundby entered the event with momentum on her side:

Anastasiya Barannikova set the pace early with a total score of 83.7, while Daniela Iraschko-Stolz was the first athlete to clear 100 meters.

A wind delay meant the favourites had to wait for their chance to jump, but when the wind finally picked up again, Lundby took the lead with a total score of 125.4. Althaus and Takanashi also bagged scores above 120, setting up a tense final jump.

Vogt fell short of the expectations, finishing in sixth place and failing to clear 100 meters. Williams feared for her medal chances:

Austria's Chiara Holzl set the pace in the second session, clearing 95 meters for a total score of 193.2. Multiple contenders soon beat her score, however, and Vogt momentarily took the lead with a total of 227.9.

Iraschko-Stolz failed to clear 100 meters with her second effort, and both Irina Avvakumova and Takanashi soon overtook her score. Althaus followed suit, nearly beating the Japanese star by a double-digit margin and putting the pressure on Lundby.

But the 23-year-old World Cup leader kept her composure, bagging the longest distance of the entire final at 110 meters and beating her rival by an incredible 12 points.