Olympic Figure Skating 2018: USA Dates, Times, Remaining Event Schedule

The United States claimed bronze in the team figure skating event Sunday evening, with Canada taking home the gold and the Olympic Athletes from Russia earning the silver.

Next up are the individual events.

Below is a breakdown of the remaining figure skating schedule, with a look at who is competing for the U.S. in each event, what time they will be held and a bit of background on what to watch for and the favorites to claim gold.

Full Event Schedule

Pairs

Tuesday, Feb. 13 (8 p.m. ET): Short Program

Wednesday, Feb. 14 (8:30 p.m. ET): Free Skate (FINAL)

U.S. Competitors: Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim

Pairs is generally a weak spot for the U.S., and this Olympics is no different. The team has just one duo in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim are not expected to medal.

"The husband and wife aren't regarded in the same class as the Chinese, Russian, German and Canadian duos, but they're capable of a top-10 finish," read an Associated Press article (via NBC Sports).

They finished fourth in the team event with a score of 126.56, as Chris suffered a fall.

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are the world champions and look like the favorites in a fairly wide open event.

Men

Thursday, Feb. 15 (8 p.m. ET): Short Program

Friday, Feb. 16 (8 p.m. ET): Free Skate (FINAL)

U.S. Competitors: Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, Adam Rippon

This will be the United States' best chance to claim gold despite an inauspicious start to these Olympics from Nathan Chen, who finished fourth in the short program during team competition.

"Chen, the only undefeated men's skater in the world this season, fell on the jump that has been his nemesis for several years, the triple axel, turned one of his vaunted quads into a double and failed to add a triple toe loop on the end of his first quad," wrote Christine Brennan of USA Today.

Still, Chen entered the Olympics as one of the favorites for gold on the men's side, and perhaps his rocky start will serve as motivation.



Vincent Zhou could sneak into the top five and Adam Rippon could finish in the top 10, according to the aforementioned Associated Press report.

Ice Dancing

Sunday, Feb. 18 (8 p.m. ET): Short Dance

Monday, Feb. 19 (8 p.m. ET): Free Dance (FINAL)

U.S. Competitors: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, Madison Chock and Evan Bates

"All three American duos are formidable, though breaking into the top two ahead of the Canadian and French ice dancers might be near-impossible," the Associated Press wrote. "It's possible they could finish third, fourth and fifth in any order."

Maia and Alex Shibutani competed for the U.S. in the team portion, finishing second to the Canadian duo of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who are viewed as one of the gold-medal favorites.

The other favorites—Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France—didn't compete since France failed to advance to the free skate portion of the team event.

Ladies

Tuesday, Feb. 20 (8 p.m. ET): Short Program

Wednesday, Feb. 21 (8 p.m. ET): Free Skate (FINAL)

U.S. Competitors: Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen

"For the Americans, Mirai Nagasu has the best opportunity to find the podium," wrote Sarah Lewis of AthlonSports.com. "If she can successfully execute and land her triple Axel, she may be able to reach the medal stand."

Lewis went on to predict Nagasu would take home bronze.

Russian Evgenia Medvedeva might be the favorite for gold, while Alina Zagitova (OAR), Carolina Kostner (Italy) and Satoko Miyahara (Japan) are also eyeing the podium.

Bradie Tennell won the ladies' singles discipline at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January to earn her place on Team USA.

Meanwhile, Karen Chen is in her first Olympics at the age of 18, and Lewis wrote: "The expectation for Chen isn't that she'll find the podium at the Olympics, but rather she's the hope for the future."