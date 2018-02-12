Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Every Winner from Monday Morning Events

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

Olympic history was made on the speedskating oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics during Monday's medal events.

Ireen Wust of the Netherlands joined illustrious company, as she won her 10th Olympic medal with a gold in the women's 1,500 meters.

In addition to Wust's remarkable achievement, Germany's Laura Dahlmeier added her name to Olympic lore by winning her second biathlon gold in Pyeongchang.

The other winners from Monday included a heavy favorite in freestyle skiing, a Norwegian ski jumper and a Frenchman who rebounded from a tough start in Pyeongchang.

Biathlon

Women's 10-kilometer pursuit



Laura Dahlmeier (Germany)

Dahlmeier became the first Olympian to win two golds in Pyeongchang, as she captured the 10-kilometer pursuit title on Monday.

It's no surprise that Dahlmeier has won multiple events already, as she captured five titles at the world championships in 2017.

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

The 24-year-old admitted she was a bit tired during the race, but she kept her focus and ended up on top of the podium, per Reuters' Philip O'Connor.

"It feels really great, it’s amazing," Dahlmeier said. "I don’t know what to say because I felt really, really tired before the race and also during the race in the first laps. I just tried to stay focused and now I‘m here again."

With her victory, Dahlmeier became the first athlete to win the sprint and pursuit events at the same Olympics. Germany's Kati Wilhelm won the sprint and pursuit, but in different Olympics, as Gracenote Gold noted on Twitter:

Men's 12.5-kilometer sprint

Martin Fourcade (France)

Martin Fourcade rebounded from his rough opener in Pyeongchang by defending his gold in the men's 12.5-kilometer pursuit.

Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Fourcade expressed his pleasure with winning on Monday to Tom Dougherty of NBCOlympics.com after his disappointing day in the sprint.

"I'm very satisfied because it was a big disappointment yesterday for me," Fourcade said. "The sprint race was the one I wanted to win. It was the one that I have never won at the Olympics."

The 29-year-old, who won France's second gold in Pyeongchang, became the first biathlon athlete to defend his gold medal in the pursuit event since its inception in 2002.

Freestyle Skiing

Men's Moguls



Mikael Kingsbury (Canada)

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury was one of the most overwhelming favorites to win gold in Pyeongchang.

The 2014 silver medalist blew away the field in the men's moguls, as his score of 86.63 was more than four points better than Australia's Matt Graham in second place.

Kingsbury is the third straight Canadian to win the event after Alexandre Bilodeau claimed first place in 2010 and 2014. Bilodeau provided us some insight on why Kingsbury was so deserving of Olympic gold:

Monday's victory handed Kingsbury the one win that eluded him, as he's dominated the World Cup circuit with wins in six of the seven events this season.

Kingsbury's gold was the second earned by Canada in 24 hours, as it captured the figure skating team event title on Sunday night.

Ski Jumping

Women's Normal Hill



Maren Lundby (Norway)

Norway's lead at the top of the medal table grew thanks to Maren Lundby's incredible 110-meter leap in the women's normal hill competition.

Lundby secured Norway's ninth overall medal and second gold of the Olympics in Monday's final medal event.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lundby's gold-medal leap was four meters longer than that of silver-medal winner Katharina Althaus of Germany and seven meters more than bronze medalist Sara Takanashi of Japan.

Norway has won medals in four sports in Pyeongchang, with biathlon, cross-country skiing and speedskating being the other three.

Speedskating

Women's 1,500 meters



Ireen Wust (Netherlands)

Wust's name will be in the Olympic record books for quite some time.

The 31-year-old Dutch speedskater won her 10th Olympic medal on Monday, which is the most for any speedskater, and she holds the Dutch record for most medals and most golds, per ESPN's Paul Carr:

Wust, who won silver in the Dutch sweep of the 3,000 meters on Saturday, won the race by two-tenths of a second over Japan's Miho Takagi.

The winning time in the 1,500 meters was one minute, 54.35 seconds, with three other competitors within a second of Wust's mark.

Since one medal is never enough in a speedskating event for the Dutch, Marrit Leenstra earned bronze, while Lotte van Beek was one-hundredth of a second behind Leenstra in fourth.

