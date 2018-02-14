Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream for Wednesday's Round-of-16 Fixtures

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain headed the market to win the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League ahead of the first four fixtures of the round of 16 this week.

City crushed FC Basel 4-0 in Switzerland on Tuesday in the first leg of their tie, and PSG face Real Madrid on Wednesday. The defending champions are fifth favourites after a poor run in La Liga.

Here's a look at Wednesday's fixtures, complete with live-stream information (all matches kick off at 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET):

Wednesday, February 14

FC Porto vs. Liverpool (BT Sport, Fox Soccer)

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain (BT Sport, Fox Soccer)

To access the BT Sport app, click here. For Fox Soccer Match Pass, click here.

Here are the latest UCL odds, courtesy of OddsShark.com (for the full odds, click here):

Manchester City: 7-2

Paris Saint-Germain: 4-1

Bayern Munich: 11-2

Barcelona: 6-1

Real Madrid: 8-1

Preview

PSG have won their last three matches in Ligue 1 and hold a healthy 12-point lead over AS Monaco in the standings, allowing Les Parisiens to turn their full attention to their biggest task of the season.

Real's La Liga title bid has gone terribly wrong so far―Barcelona have an enormous 17-point lead over them―but Los Blancos always seem to find an extra gear in Europe.

The Spanish giants also had a fine outing during the weekend and enter Wednesday's clash with some much-needed momentum:

While Neymar's return to Spain will likely soak up the headlines, the key battles will take place at the other end of the pitch. PSG's defence is talented but hasn't faced world-class opposition in some time―when they took on Lyon on January 21, they conceded twice and suffered a defeat.

Containing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marco Asensio is a huge challenge, and Les Parisiens will have to prove they are up to the task.

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

In Wednesday's other match, FC Porto play host to Liverpool at the iconic Estadio do Dragao, where they have won four straight in the Primeira Liga but kept a clean sheet just once.

Porto have already bagged an impressive 53 goals in 21 domestic matches this season, and their attack should provide the Reds' inconsistent defence with a serious challenge.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in two of their last three matches, and goalkeeper Loris Karius is showing signs of improvement, per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

The Reds' best bet for a win is still to outgun their opponents, so expect manager Jurgen Klopp to field a strong side on Wednesday and push his team forward from the opening whistle.