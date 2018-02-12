Martin Fourcade Wins Gold Medal for Biathlon Olympics 2018 12.5km Pursuit

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Martin Fourcade won gold for France in the men's biathlon 12.5-kilometre pursuit on Monday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Frenchman defended the pursuit gold he won in Sochi, Russia, four years ago. Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson and Germany's Benedikt Doll took silver and bronze, respectively.

Samuelsson finished 12 seconds off Fourcade's winning time, which cemented the current world champion's spot as one of the most celebrated athletes in this event in modern times.

Fourcade was already considered a dominant force in the sport and collected his fourth Olympic biathlon gold on Monday in a time of 32 minutes and 51.7 seconds, establishing himself as one of his nation's greatest competitors, per OptaJean:

It was after the third shoot that he excelled on Monday and moved clear of his competition, having started eighth in the running order and timing his push for gold to perfection.

Here's an updated look at the overall medal table at the 2018 Winter Olympics:

Julian Eberhard of Austria sought to move clear of the pack early on, although a chasing trio of German skiers ensured he never moved out of reach, with Arnd Peiffer moving up ahead.

Peiffer made the most of Eberhard's prone miss in the second shoot to clinch a nine-second lead, although Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe was another figure steadily chipping away at his lead.

Fourcade made his move at the third shoot, however, and showed great composure to hit a seamless set and edge ahead.

Boe remained second, with 20-year-old Samuelsson in third, with a little more than two kilometres remaining in the race. But Fourcade's 30-second-plus cushion looked likely to be decisive.

It's in that position that some may show a wobble under pressure, but Sara Germano of the Wall Street Journal detailed how Fourcade's cool head prevailed to ensure he remained ahead of the other contenders:



The 29-year-old has been crowned king of the men's pursuit at the last two World Championships and came to Pyeongchang in hot form, having been disappointed to not medal in the men's 10-kilometres sprint on Sunday.

Gracenote Olympic highlighted how Monday's triumph was further proof of Fourcade's status as arguably the best this event has ever seen:

Peiffer started at the head of the pack and led for a large portion of the race but slipped back to finish eighth, while compatriot Simon Schempp was 12 seconds faster and ended in fifth.

Bronze medallist Doll was the only German to finish on the podium, while Samuelsson's silver medal at his debut Winter Olympics puts the youngster in position for a bigger challenge to the throne in future Games.