NBC Olympics Schedule 2018: Event Guide, Live-Stream Info and Monday Picks

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics are in full swing, and plenty of hardware will be on offer once again on Monday night, with several finals taking place.

NBC will have full coverage of every medal event, as the United States continue their search for gold after a slow start to the games.

Here's a look at the U.S. TV schedule for Monday. The complete schedule can be found by clicking here, while live-stream options are here.

(Note: All times are ET. Due to the time difference with South Korea, which is 14 hours ahead of Eastern time, some of these events will be taking place on Tuesday local time)

NBC

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Snowboarding

1 a.m.-4:30 a.m.: Luge, Freestyle Skiing, Figure Skating

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Freestyle, Ski Jumping, Luge

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Snowboarding, Alpine, Speedskating

NBCSN

12 a.m.-12:45 a.m.: Speedskating

12:45 a.m.-1:30 a.m.: Snowboarding

1:30 a.m.-2:45 a.m.: Speedskating

2:45 a.m. - 5:15 a.m.: Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. Japan

5:15 a.m.-7:15 a.m.: Biathlon, Luge

7:15 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: Women's Hockey: Sweden vs. Korea

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.: Luge

10 a.m.-11 a.m.: Freestyle Skiing

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Ski Jumping

12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Biathlon

1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.: Speedskating

5 p.m.-7 p.m.: Hockey Game of the Day

7 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Figure Skating

8 p.m.-10 p.m.: Curling (Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals)

10 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Hockey Game of the Day

CNBC

Clive Mason/Getty Images

5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Curling (Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals)

Here's a look at the medal tracker:

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Monday Picks

Women's Ski Jumping

German starlet Katharina Althaus will be among the top contenders for gold in the women's normal hill event on Monday (Tuesday morning in Pyeongchang), but competition is expected to be fierce.

Maren Lundby of Norway cleared 80 meters with her second training jump on Sunday, the only competitor to do so, and she leads the overall standings in the World Cup race by a comfortable margin.

Ski jumping traditionally ranks among the most spectacular events at the Winter Olympics, and the strong winds that have plagued this year's Games make this must-watch television.

Snowboarding

Women's and Men's half-pipe qualifiers will run on Monday and Tuesday, meaning Shaun White and Chloe Kim will both be in action.

The former will be looking for redemption after coming up short four years ago, and thanks to the time difference to South Korea, American viewers will be able to tune in for his first run late on Monday night.

Kim is just 17 years old and took gold at the 2016 Youth Olympics. She has already found plenty of success in the X Games and could give veteran Kelly Clark, as well as a host of other contenders, a run for their money.

Biathlon

Lowell Bailey shocked the world by becoming the men's 20km world champion last year, and he's America's best hope at a medal. France's Martin Fourcade and Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bo both fell well short in the 10km sprint and will be eager to put that race behind them.