Olympic Snowboarding Halfpipe 2018: Live-Stream Schedule for Monday

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The coronation of the next American halfpipe queen is scheduled for Monday night at the Winter Olympics (Tuesday morning in Pyeongchang, South Korea).

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Kim looked flawless in the qualification round, as she topped the standings with her second-run score of 95.50.

Kim is attempting to become the fourth women's halfpipe winner from the United States and the third American snowboarding gold-medal winner at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Eleven other riders advanced to the final, but they will be lucky if they come close to Kim during the final two runs of the competition.

Date: Monday, February 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Kim Set to Dominate Final

Kim was nothing short of fantastic during her two qualifying runs, and the scary part is she hasn't even shown us her best.

The 17-year-old put together a casual run that scored 91.50 on her first time down the slopes Sunday. She improved that score by four points with an impressive second run at the Phoenix Ski Park.

Kim carries an advantage of almost eight points into the final, with China's Liu Jiayu sitting in second place.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The numbers are only expected to go up for Kim, who is going to use Monday's stage to show everyone back at home and across the world what all the hype surrounding her is about.

Kim is one of four Americans who qualified for the final, and it's not unrealistic to think they could pull off a medal sweep.

If Kim tops the podium on Monday, she would join Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard from slopestyle as the American Olympic champions in snowboarding.

Clark Aiming for Medal in 5th Olympics

Kelly Clark is the reason some of the competitors in Pyeongchang got into snowboarding.

The five-time Olympian is most famous for her gold-medal performance on home soil in Salt Lake City in 2002 in the women's halfpipe.

Since winning 16 years ago, the 34-year-old has competed in three Olympics and earned bronze in each of the past two Games, but she has an uphill climb ahead of her to earn another medal in Pyeongchang.

During Sunday's qualification rounds, Clark finished 11th, with only 12 progressing.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Clark had a rough opening run, and her second run only garnered a score of 63.25. The Olympic legend was disappointed with her performance in qualification, as she told Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post.

"It still takes everything I have," Clark said. "It requires all of me to be my best. I think more so than anything today, I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to be my best. Snowboarding is the most important thing for me. You want to walk away having put down your best runs when it counts."

However, Monday is a new day, and all that matters is Clark made it into the championship round.

With plenty of experience to bank on and all the attention on Kim, Clark should improve on her scores from Monday and challenge for her fourth Olympic medal.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.