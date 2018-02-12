Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch For on Day 4

0 of 7

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The wind. Can we please stop with the wind?

The weather in Pyeongchang, South Korea, has been wreaking havoc with the scheduled events in the mountains, particularly Alpine skiing. On Day 4 of the 2018 Winter Olympics, they'll try again to get the first Alpine race of these Games underway.

We're hoping to see some prime-time halfpipe action Monday night, spanning generations from Shaun White and Kelly Clark to Chloe Kim and Jake Pates.

Speaking of legends of the sport, Shani Davis also will be on the ice.

To watch live Olympics coverage in real time, including the highlighted events detailed below, you can visit NBC's Olympics site anytime. Reminder: South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Eastern time, so an event that takes place Tuesday morning in Pyeongchang will be on Monday night in the U.S.