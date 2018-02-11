Olympic Ice Dancing Results 2018: USA's Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani Place 2nd

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir dazzled during the free ice dance portion of the team figure skating competition, finishing in first place in their discipline and helping clinch team gold at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The event aired live in the United States on Sunday and gave fans a glimpse of the gracefulness of the dynamic skating duo.

Their 118.10 score paced the competition, as Maia and Alex Shibutani of the United States (112.01) and Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (110.43) finished in second and third place, respectively.

Canada won the team event gold, while the Russians captured silver and the United States prevailed with bronze.

The team competition featured short and free portions of the women's individual, men's individual, ice dancing and pairs. Five of the 10 countries (Germany, South Korea, China, France and Israel) were eliminated after the short programs, which left the others to battle for points.

First place in the free skating competitions meant 10 points for a team, second place meant nine points, third place meant eight points and so on. Canada finished with 73 points, while the Olympic Athletes from Russia posted 66, the United States scored 62, Italy finished with 56 and Japan rounded out the five finalists with 50.

There wasn't much remaining drama entering the ice dancing competition thanks to other results.

Russian Alina Zagitova won first place in the women's free skate, with American Mirai Nagasu placing second as the first woman from the United States to land a triple axel in the Games. Canada's Patrick Chan beat out Russian Mikhail Kolyada and American Adam Rippon for the men's free skate, and Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won the pairs free skate.

According to Jackie Wong of Icenetwork.com, Canada was already guaranteed the gold and the Olympic Athletes from Russia were guaranteed the silver before Virtue and Moir stepped on the ice. The only way the United States wouldn't get the bronze heading in was a fifth-place finish coupled with an Italy victory.

Here is how it all shook out:

1. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Canada, 118.10 points

2. Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, United States, 112.01 points

3. Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Olympic Athletes from Russia, 110.43 points

4. Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, Italy, 107.00 points

5. Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed, Japan, 87.88 points

The performance from the Canadian team was the story of the ice dancing event, and Dawn Rhodes of the Chicago Tribune noted it was a sign of things to come later in the 2018 Games:

Virtue and Moir are figure skating royalty, capturing gold in the 2010 Games in front of the home crowd in Vancouver and following with two silvers at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Even without much pressure medal-wise given the strong performances from their teammates, they demonstrated the poise many would expect of Olympic veterans. They turned in a clean program, avoiding any costly mistakes as they allowed their talent to create separation from the rest of the field.

While they couldn't match the dominant Virtue and Moir duo, the Shibutanis—who are siblings—turned in some impressive synchronized twizzles during the second-best performance of the evening:

It added up to a clutch performance and clinched the bronze medal for the Americans.