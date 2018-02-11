Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin Semifinal Sunday Results at Olympics 2018

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Canada is heading to the first-ever Olympic gold-medal match in mixed doubles curling.

The sport made its Olympic debut in these 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and Canada will make up half the final after defeating Norway 8-4 in Sunday's semifinal matchup (Monday morning in South Korea). The Canadian team of Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris earned revenge on Norway after Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten beat them in round-robin play.

With that in mind, here is a look at all of Sunday's action, as well as a schedule for the remainder of the competition.

The schedule is per NBC Olympics and based on U.S. Eastern Time rather than local Pyeongchang time.

Mixed Doubles Semifinal: Canada 8, Norway 4

Skaslien and Nedregotten handled Canada with a three-point win in round-robin play, but Lawes and Morris had other ideas with the stakes elevated.

Canada wasted little time seizing momentum with two points in the first end before a back-and-forth thriller broke out.

Norway battled back with a point in the second and third ends to tie it before Canada tallied one in the fourth. The first monumental moment of the match came in the fifth end when Norway missed an opportunity on its final throw and hit a guard rock instead of the two Canadian ones sitting in the target area, leading to two points for Canada.

It appeared as if Norway would bounce back from the costly mistake with two points in the sixth, but Canada seized firm control with three points in the seventh with a clutch final throw from Lawes.

Canada now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Switzerland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia. It earned wins over both in round-robin play, though, as the matchup with Norway highlighted, that doesn't guarantee future success.

Round-Robin Tiebreaker: Norway 9, China 7

Norway had to earn the right to play Canada in the semifinals with a round-robin tiebreaking showdown against Rui Wang and Dexin Ba of China.

Norway lost to the Olympic Athletes from Russia, the United States and China in previous round-robin competition, while China lost to Switzerland, Canada and the Russians in previous competition, setting up the tiebreaker between the two three-loss teams.

While China handled Norway with a commanding 9-3 win in their first round-robin matchup, Skaslien and Nedregotten turned things around Sunday.

China seized early control with two points in the first end and appeared to be on the way to another win over Norway, but the Norwegians responded quickly with three points in the second end.

The match was still hanging in the balance entering the final three ends with China grasping to a one-point lead, but Norway tallied four points in the sixth and never looked back, clinching its spot in the semifinals.

Remaining Schedule

Semifinal No. 2: Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Switzerland, Monday at 6:05 a.m. ET

Bronze Medal Match: Norway vs. TBD, Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET

Gold Medal Match: Canada vs. TBD, Tuesday at 6:05 a.m. ET