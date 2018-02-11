Report: Reuben Foster Arrested on Suspected Domestic Violence, Weapon Charges

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was reportedly arrested "on charges related to domestic violence."

Sarah Ravani and Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news Sunday, noting Foster is being held without bail. Robert Salonga of the Mercury News added Foster was also charged on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle.

David Lombardi of The Athletic provided a release from the Los Gatos Monte Sereno Police Department:

According to Ravani and Branch, Foster was also arrested on Jan. 12 while in Tuscaloosa, Alabama—where he attended the University of Alabama—for second-degree marijuana possession. The second-degree marijuana possession in Alabama is a Class A misdemeanor.

Branch shared the 49ers' response to the situation: "The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster. We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information."

San Francisco general manager John Lynch previously addressed whether the team had a zero-tolerance policy on domestic violence after cornerback Tramaine Brock was cut a day after he was arrested in April.

"As those situations arise and, hopefully, there won't be a lot them, we're going to treat each one of them as a unique and different situation," Lynch said, per Ravani and Branch.

Ravani and Branch pointed out Foster had off-field issues before the 49ers even selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft since he failed a drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine and was then dismissed from the event because of an altercation with a hospital employee.

During the Senior Bowl last month, Lynch talked about his interview with Foster leading up to the draft, via Jennifer Lee Chan of Niners Nation:

"We probably spent more time with him than anybody in the draft because we felt like it was necessary. We grew comfortable and we felt really good about him. It hasn't been without bumps, as we all know, but we still believe in him a great deal. He's got to stay—he knows it—he's got to stay clean. We all know how special of a player he can be when he's right. So he's got to figure out how to stay healthy and stay out of trouble, but we believe he will do that."

Foster played 10 games for the 49ers as a rookie, accumulating 72 total tackles. He missed six games because of back and ankle injuries.