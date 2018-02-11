LeBron James Says Cavaliers' Focus Was at 'All-Time High' After Win vs. Celtics

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

LeBron James is clearly a fan of the rebuilt Cavaliers.

Cleveland earned a 121-99 road win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday in the first game with the new additions since the trade deadline. James noted a key difference in Cleveland's performance.

"The attention to detail was at an all-time high for this season," the forward said after the game, per Kevin Parrish Jr. of USA Today.

He also seemed to send a message to his former teammates by questioning their work ethic.

"At the end of the day, I just want to be around guys who work hard," he said, per Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

Despite a talented roster, the Cavaliers had been struggling with 13 losses in 20 games leading into Thursday's trade deadline. That's when they traded Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye in three separate deals.

Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, George Hill and Larry Nance Jr. made their team debuts Sunday, each playing at least 19 minutes and helping the Cavs to their most impressive win of the season. Clarkson was especially valuable, scoring 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Kevin Garnett, who was at TD Garden for Paul Pierce's postgame ceremony, was one of many who noticed the impact of the roster overhaul, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

This was just one game, and Cleveland remains six games out of first place in the Eastern Conference, but the squad appears to be in much better shape after Sunday's renaissance.