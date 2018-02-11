Dan Gilbert's Son Nick to Undergo 'Major' Brain Surgery This Week

Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, will reportedly undergo "major" brain surgery.

According to Chris Manning of SB Nation's Fear The Sword, ESPN's Doris Burke said as much during Sunday's broadcast of the Cavaliers' game against the Boston Celtics. The surgery is set for this upcoming week.

Jay Greene of Crain's wrote in November that Nick has neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors on his brain.

Nick, who Greene noted attends Michigan State, has 25 percent vision in his left eye and cannot see out of his right. He first underwent chemotherapy at five years old and had emergency surgery to remove a tumor from his brain at 10.

NBA fans are likely familiar with Nick from the multiple times he represented the Cavaliers at the draft lottery. He attended in 2011 and again in 2013, and Cleveland took home the No. 1 picks in both lotteries.

The Cavaliers used the No. 1 pick in 2011 to draft Kyrie Irving.