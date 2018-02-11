Ted Potter Jr. Earns 2nd PGA Tour Win at Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2018

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Ted Potter Jr. earned the second PGA Tour victory of his career with a win in the 2018 Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California.

Potter shot three under in the final round to finish at 17 under for the tournament. Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Chez Reavie formed a four-way tie for second place at 14 under.

Golf Digest's Brian Wacker put Potter's win in perspective:

In 22 events on the Web.com Tour in 2017, Potter earned a total of $207,368. He'll take home a little over $1.3 million alone by winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Potter entered Sunday with a share of the lead after carding a 10-under 62 in the third round. He bogeyed his opening hole but recovered with four birdies over the next six holes. He leveled off from there, reeling off 11 straight pars to close the round.

No Laying Up was impressed by Potter's composure despite having a number of decorated PGA Tour veterans hovering right below him, in addition to the pressure that comes with trying to win a tour event on the final day:

Potter's heroics weren't lost on Toronto Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson, either:

According to PGATour.com, Potter hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation on Sunday. His par on the 17th hole encapsulated everything he did right in the final round.

His tee shot landed safely on the green, just less than 30 feet from the cup. He then two-putted to head to No. 18 at 17 under. Nothing about the three shots was remarkable, but Potter did what was needed to remain comfortably in first place.

The PGA Tour shared a replay of the shot sequence:

Mickelson, Reavie, Kevin Streelman and Scott Stallings all tried to make a late charge up the leaderboard on the final day. But they had too much ground to make up to seriously threaten Potter for the title. Dustin Johnson, who had shared the 54-hole lead, struggled to find any consistency throughout Sunday.

He birdied the second hole but made the turn at even par, then bogeyed No. 11 to fall back to one over for the round. Johnson remained there after birdieing the 13th and bogeying the 15th.

Needing to close a four-shot gap in the final three holes, Johnson was a non-factor in the finish.

While the outcome was largely decided before Potter sunk his final putt, the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson noted the 34-year-old had to bide his time until he could officially celebrate:

Day pulled off the most improbable par save of the day to guarantee he'd claim a portion of the runner-up purse. He landed his third shot on the par-five 18th on the beach and put his fourth shot in a bunker. Then he ended his tournament with a 16-foot putt:

Troy Merritt wasn't quite so lucky. He triple-bogeyed the 18th hole after his third shot ended up stuck in a tree.

Dropping three strokes proved costly. According to ESPN.com, Merritt earned $185,000 by tying for 10th. Had he stayed at 13 under and earned a tie for sixth with Streelman, he and Streelman would've collected a little over $257,000 apiece.